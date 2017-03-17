Telangana: Rejected lover stabs girl to death, commits suicide

Ganesh came to Bhupalapalli a few days back saying that he had some work at Ghanpur KTPP. He had been staying at his uncle Gandla Odelu's house. (Representational image)

Warangal: A rejected lover stabbed a girl to death and killed himself by jumping on overhead electricity cables on Wednesday night at the Karl Marx Colony in Bhupalapalli.

Donikela Ganesh, 22, of Palvoncha, had been pestering his cousin Gandla Sandhya Rani, 19, to marry him since a long time. Suspecting her to be in love with another cousin of hers, he kept asking her to marry him.

Ganesh came to Bhupalapalli a few days back saying that he had some work at Ghanpur KTPP. He had been staying at his uncle Gandla Odelu's house.

On Wednesday evening, when everyone else in the house had gone out except him and Sandhya Rani, he asked her to marry him again. When Sandhya declined, he flew into a fit of rage, took a kitchen knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

Hearing Sandhya Rani’s cries for help, neighbours rushed in. But Ganesh fled by that time. He climbed up a nearby two-storey building and jumped on live electrical wires.

Sandhya Rani’s father Odelu works at KTK 5 Incline. He shifted from Manuguru 10 years back. He has three daughters and one son. Sandhya Rani was the youngest in the family. Ganesh is Odelu’s sister’s son. Bhupalapalli CI Venu said they called in the Clues team to collect evidence and removed the body of Ganesh from the cables with help from a Singareni rescue team.