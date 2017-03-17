 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell steadied the Australian innings with an unbeaten 159-run partnership on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI) Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India look to fightback
 
Nation, Crime

Telangana: Rejected lover stabs girl to death, commits suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 8:29 am IST
Donikela Ganesh, 22, of Palvoncha, had been pestering his cousin Gandla Sandhya Rani, 19, to marry him since a long time.
Ganesh came to Bhupalapalli a few days back saying that he had some work at Ghanpur KTPP. He had been staying at his uncle Gandla Odelu's house. (Representational image)
 Ganesh came to Bhupalapalli a few days back saying that he had some work at Ghanpur KTPP. He had been staying at his uncle Gandla Odelu's house. (Representational image)

Warangal: A rejected lover stabbed a girl to death and killed himself by jumping on overhead electricity cables on Wednesday night at the Karl Marx Colony in Bhupalapalli.

Donikela Ganesh, 22, of Palvoncha, had been pestering his cousin Gandla Sandhya Rani, 19, to marry him since a long time. Suspecting her to be in love with another cousin of hers, he kept asking her to marry him.

Ganesh came to Bhupalapalli a few days back saying that he had some work at Ghanpur KTPP. He had been staying at his uncle Gandla Odelu's house.

On Wednesday evening, when everyone else in the house had gone out except him and Sandhya Rani, he asked her to marry him again. When Sandhya declined, he flew into a fit of rage, took a kitchen knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

Hearing Sandhya Rani’s cries for help, neighbours rushed in. But Ganesh fled by that time. He climbed up a nearby two-storey building and jumped on live electrical wires.

Sandhya Rani’s father Odelu works at KTK 5 Incline. He shifted from Manuguru 10 years back. He has three daughters and one son. Sandhya Rani was the youngest in the family. Ganesh is Odelu’s sister’s son. Bhupalapalli CI Venu said they called in the Clues team to collect evidence and removed the body of Ganesh from the cables with help from a Singareni rescue team.

Tags: commit suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

McDonalds serves anti-Trump tweet, says its account was 'compromised'

The quickly deleted tweet offered an uncharitable appraisal of Trump, saying,
 

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny released in girlfriend snaps case

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has said that Sunny, who has played 16 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 internationals, could also be banned from the sport. (Photo: AFP)
 

US: Teenager finds 7.44 carat diamond in Arkansas state park

Kalel Langford holding a 7.44 carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s injury not serious says BCCI

Virat Kohli fell awkwardly while trying to cut off a boundary at long-on and instantly walked away. (Photo: PTI)
 

Narendra Modi comes up with witty reply to Shastri's twitter message

Narendra Modi's response saw over 3000 retweets and more than 6000 likes by late evening. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunil Chhetri displeased with lack of international friendlies

Sunil Chhetri during a practice session in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Bar workers murder man for refusing to pay bills

Suresh alias Suri, Shivakumar alias Kumara, Avinash alias Avi, Kanakaraj, Somashekhar alias Soma, and N. Nagaraja, who had allegedly murdered Suresh alias Lodde (inset) of Uttarahalli

Goa: British woman raped, murdered, naked body dumped on beach

(Representational Image)

Noida: 4 men rape woman, molest her 17-year-old daughter

Representational Image.

MP: Govt school teacher arrested for raping minor student

(Representational image)

Thane: Man beheaded, head found wrapped in plastic bag

The deceased, identified as Sunil Achari, aged around 27, was staying at the house of Rajeshkumar Nepali (30), a cook working with the eatery near which the body was found. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham