 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell steadied the Australian innings with an unbeaten 159-run partnership on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Jadeja removes centurion Maxwell
 
Nation, Crime

Gujarat: 2 teens gangraped in front of father in moving SUV, 5 arrested

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 10:17 am IST
Five of the 13 persons said to be involved in kidnapping and rape case have been arrested.
Representational image
 Representational image

Dahod: In a shocking incident, two teenage girls were allegedly gangraped by six men in front of their father in a moving vehicle in Devgadh Baria tehsil of Dahod district in Gujarat on Thursday, police said.

Five of the 13 persons said to be involved in kidnapping and rape case have been arrested, they added. Kumat Baria, Gopsinh Baria and others kidnapped the two sisters, aged 13 and 15, and their father from his shop in Bhutpagla village on Thursday, forced them into an SUV and raped the girls, police said.

Four of the accused followed the vehicle on two motorcycles, the victims' father said in the First Information Report or FIR. Kumat Baria allegedly told the girls' father that he committed the act to take revenge as the latter's son, arrested in a prohibition case, told Damanvav police that he used to procure liquor from Kumat and the police subsequently filed a case against Kumat.

The accused later dropped the two girls and their father near Mandav village and warned them not to go to the police, the FIR said.

The police sent the girls to a government hospital in Devgarh Baria for treatment. Sub-inspector DG Raval said five persons -- Kumat Baria, Ganpat Baria, Narvat Baria, Suresh Naik and Gopsinh Baria -- have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a hunt was on for the other accused.

A case has been registered against 13 persons for gang-rape and other sections of the IPC as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tags: gangrape, gujarat police, prohibition case
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Entertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
Bollywood actresses were clicked by the cameras as they shot for various reality shows in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Sonakshi, Vidya, Shilpa shoot for reality shows in style
Aamir Khan had a busy birthday as he celebrated with media in the afternoon, with friends and relatives in the night and also shot for a Marathi television show in between on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates with media, well-wishers, shoots for TV show on birthday
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
 

Conjoined twin sisters born in West Bank share one heart

The operation requires the girls to reach Saudi Arabia through Jordan but is very expensive the costs are passed on to the Palestinian Authority. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni, Jharkhand teammates rescued from hotel fire in Delhi

The Friday semi-finals between Jharkhand and West Bengal has been postponed to Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

McDonalds serves anti-Trump tweet, says its account was 'compromised'

The quickly deleted tweet offered an uncharitable appraisal of Trump, saying,
 

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny released in girlfriend snaps case

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has said that Sunny, who has played 16 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 internationals, could also be banned from the sport. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Bar workers murder man for refusing to pay bills

Suresh alias Suri, Shivakumar alias Kumara, Avinash alias Avi, Kanakaraj, Somashekhar alias Soma, and N. Nagaraja, who had allegedly murdered Suresh alias Lodde (inset) of Uttarahalli

Goa: British woman raped, murdered, naked body dumped on beach

(Representational Image)

Noida: 4 men rape woman, molest her 17-year-old daughter

Representational Image.

MP: Govt school teacher arrested for raping minor student

(Representational image)

Thane: Man beheaded, head found wrapped in plastic bag

The deceased, identified as Sunil Achari, aged around 27, was staying at the house of Rajeshkumar Nepali (30), a cook working with the eatery near which the body was found. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham