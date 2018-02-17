HMDA officer K Purushotham Reddy surrenders in ACB court

The ACB sleuths also opened another locker at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Bowenpally, which contained precious stones and jewellery owned by Mr Reddy’s kin.

Hyderabad: After giving the Anti Corruption Bureau the slip for 16 days, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) planning chief, K. Purushotham Reddy, an accused in the disproportionate assets case, surrendered at the ACB court on Friday. He was remanded to judicial custody till March 1, officials said.

The ACB sleuths also opened another locker at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Bowenpally, which contained precious stones and jewellery owned by Mr Reddy’s elder daughter Vidhita and her mother-in-law Niveditha.

Searches at various properties over several days has tracked down estimated worth of the total ill gotten money amounts to Rs 50 crore.

The ACB had sealed Mr Reddy’s house at Sagar Society in Banjara Hills, and also raided the residence of his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy at Sunderlal Colony. Searches were also conducted at the homes of friends and relatives and notices issued to immediate family to appear before the investigating agency.

An appeal was made to the Bureau of Immigration to issue a lookout notice at all entry points across the country.

On February 15, Sudheshna Devi, mother-in-law of Purshotham Reddy, filed a petition in the High Court challenging the action of the ACB in sealing their family’s house and interfering in their personal life.

The court directed the ACB to follow the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure while examining family members of the accused.