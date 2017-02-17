Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Son killed dad for booze; now, daughter kills mom

The murder was a re-enactment of an earlier crime within the family, when Parvathamma’s elder brother, Narayana, killed their father.
Chakali Narsamma lived with her 30-year-old daughter Parvathamma, who had two failed marriages due to her alcohol addiction. (Photo: Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Angry at being refused money to buy alcohol, an alcohol addict killed her 70-year-old mother and stayed in the same room, with the body, for a week.

Officials say the crime occurred more than a week ago at Ippaturu village in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar district. It was discovered on Thursday after neighbours found the daughter, Parvathamma, dragging her mother Narsamma’s body into the main room of her home, to dispose of it.

According to the police, Chakali Narsamma lived with her 30-year-old daughter Parvathamma, who had two failed marriages due to her alcohol addiction.

The two women lived off Narsamma’s pension. Recently, nearly a week ago, when Parvathamma asked her mother for money to buy some liquor, the mother refused and a quarrel ensued during which the daughter is believed to have struck the mother on the head with a stick. Police claim she also later doused the body with  kerosene.

Parvathamma later told neighbours — who were wondering about Narsamma’s absence — that her mother was visiting a relative.

But on Wednesday night, neighbours alerted local police after the daughter was spotted dragging her mother’s decomposed body into the main room of her house. Police later said Parvathamma had confessed to committing the gruesome crime.

“She admitted that she had killed her mother under the effect of alcohol, after her mother denied her money to purchase more liquor,” Nawabpet SI A. Praveen Kumar told the press.  Parvathamma has been placed under arrested.

