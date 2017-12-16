search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Ready to face any 'mischief' in Doklam, will deal with it 'properly': Army

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Reports have said that China still has troops stationed a few hundred metres from the tri-junction in Doklam sector.
The standoff ended in September after the two countries mutually agreed to withdraw their troops from the area. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The standoff ended in September after the two countries mutually agreed to withdraw their troops from the area. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: The Army is totally geared up to face any situation in the Doklam sector and any mischief will be dealt with "properly", General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command Lt Gen Abhay Krishna said on Saturday.

He was asked about China reportedly stationing its troops in Doklam, where the two countries were locked in a standoff for over two months earlier this year after the Chinese army tried to build a road in the area claimed by Indian-ally Bhutan.

 

India feared the road, if completed, would allow China to cut off its access to its northeastern states. The standoff ended in September after the two countries mutually agreed to withdraw their troops from the area.

Stating that he would not name anyone specifically, Lt Gen Krishna said the Indian Army is in high spirits and ready to take on any mischief.

"We are totally prepared, geared up; let anybody do any mischief and he will get it back nice and proper," he told reporters.

Lt Gen Krishna was speaking at the Eastern Command headquarter at Fort William here after a wreath-laying ceremony on 'Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The road building effort by China and presence of its troops at the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan had led to an eyeball-to-eyeball face off between New Delhi and Beijing for 73 days from June 16.

Reports have said that China still has troops stationed a few hundred metres from the tri-junction in Doklam sector.

Asked if the reports were verified, Lt Gen Krishna said a lot has been stated about them and he has nothing more to add.

"The Indian Army is always in very high spirits, we are always ready to take on any mischief by anybody. I am not going to name anybody specifically.

"Territorial integrity is ingrained in our blood and for that we will go to any extent to ensure the territorial integrity," he said.

Asked if India was prepared for a two-front war, Lt Gen Krishna said the country was "undoubtedly" ready for any eventuality.

Tags: india army, doklam issue, doklam standoff, lt gen abhay krishna
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

China says 'Doklam is ours', hints at keeping troops near region in winter
ITBP to raise combat wing at China border to avoid Doklam-like standoffs


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love your neighbour! Virat Kohli most searched cricketer on Google in Pakistan

According to Google Trends, Kohli was the most searched cricketer in Pakistan from December 18, 2016, to December 9, 2017. (Photo: BCCI/AP/AFP)
 

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9, S9+ in February

Based on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, which is Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively, the upcoming flagship are expected to start from Rs 60,000, while the Plus variant can go up to Rs 70,000.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their kids: Watch AB de Villiers’ special message

AB de Villiers, who is a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and someone with whom Kohli shared a great rapport, congratulated the newly-married couple. (Photo: BCCI/Instagram)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma responded to Shahid Afridi’s wishes on Twitter

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team, and Anushka Sharma, who is currently one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, thanked Shahid Afridi's for his wishes on their marriage. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Elderly couple at 81 and 90 set to become Britain’s oldest newlyweds

The couple, 90-year-old Ted Wright and 81-year-old Joan Grant dated for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. (Photo: Picjumbo)
 

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

Tech Crunch has confirmed that this new Facebook feature is rolling out first in North America, South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. (Photo: Tech Crunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

C'garh: 2 professors booked for molesting colleague after PMO steps in

The woman, in her complaint, alleged the accused were pressuring her into having an intimate relationship with them but she had refused. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad police busts online sex trafficking racket, rescues 3 women

Three women were rescued after the Hyderabad Police busted an online sex trafficking racket in Rachakonda.. (Representational Image)

Telangana: BILT employee tries to kill self

The BILT factory workers have been asking the management to reopen the factory and pay their pending wages. (Representational Image)

Khammam: Civic officials caught in fuel scam

The issue was exposed when the commissioner looked at the diesel bills file and asked the concerned to produce the bills. 

Junior college student ends life in Kadapa

Naga Chalam, who was unable to keep up in studies, was irregular in class. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham