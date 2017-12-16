search on deccanchronicle.com
C'garh: 2 professors booked for molesting colleague after PMO steps in

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 8:27 pm IST
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had written to the Bilaspur police to take appropriate action in the case.
The woman, in her complaint, alleged the accused were pressuring her into having an intimate relationship with them but she had refused. (Photo: Representational/File)
Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Two professors of a private college have been booked for allegedly molesting a woman colleague in Bilapur, police said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had written to the Bilaspur police to take appropriate action in the case, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

 

He said a case was registered on Friday night at the Kotwali police station against Subir Sen and Durga Sharan Chandra.

Sen is a professor of commerce and Chandra is a professor of physics at DP Vipra College in the district.

Sinha said the woman, who is the widow of an Army personnel, had complained to the Sainik Kalyan Board that the accused had molested her and passed lewd remarks at her.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged the accused were pressuring her into having an intimate relationship with them but she had refused.

Sinha said the Sainik Kalyan Board passed on the complaint to the Prime Minister's Office. The Bilaspur police received a letter from the PMO on December 11, directing police to take appropriate action, the official added.

After preliminary investigation, the two were booked under relevant provisions of the law. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case, Sinha said.

