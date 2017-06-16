Nation, Crime

Chennai: Teenage girl dresses up like man to burgle houses, held

Chennai: Police on Thursday arrested three persons including an 18-year-old girl who dressed up as a man while indulging in burglaries.

Police recovered I-phones and laptops and other valuables from them. The woman identified herself as Dayalan and made friends with two minor boys from Ambattur.

They were caught red handed when they tried to escape after stealing from a house, police said. On Wednesday night, two of the minor boys walked into a house in Bethanayakan street in Kondithope.

The house belonged to a 60 year old businessman, Manivannan. Manivannan was at the second floor of his house when he heard noises from the ground floor and noticed a young boy escaping with a bag.

He raised alarms following which public caught the minor boy and handed over to the police. The boy led the police to two others.

On Investigations, police found that one of them is a 18 year old woman who dresses up as a man to steal from unassuming people.

The gang of teenage offenders includes three minors and usually sneak into houses, which have, their doors open and flee with the gadgets and small bags there, police said.  Investigations revealed that the gang also stole from the house of an advocate in Kondithope before entering the businessman’s house.

Seven Wells Police have registered a case and recovered I-phones, laptops from them. Further investigations are on.

