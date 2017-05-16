TRS leader rapes brick kiln worker

Police said the woman, a mother of three, hailing from Odisha, came along with her husband and a son in January 2017 to work in the brick kiln. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman working in a brick kiln was sexually assaulted brutally by a TRS leader in Shameerpet two days ago. The suspect, Gyara Ganesh, sexually assaulted the woman and when she raised an alarm he attacked her private parts injuring her seriously. Police arrested Ganesh on Monday.

The woman who suffered internal injuries is critical. Sources said Gyara Ganesh, an active member of TRS, had contested for the post of sarpanch in the panchayat elections held in 2013, but had lost.

Police said the woman, a mother of three, hailing from Odisha, came along with her husband and a son in January 2017 to work in the brick kiln. Around 15 families are working in the brick kiln owned by one Chand Pasha along with them.

The accused Ganesh's father owns the field adjacent to the kiln. As there is a bore well on the field, kiln workers used to go often to the field to draw water.

On Friday night the workers slept outside their huts as usual. At midnight the victim woke up to relieve herself and went to a place near the field. Ganesh who was in his field saw the woman and dragged her to his field. He gagged her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

When she freed herself and started shouting he punched on her private parts and fled leaving her unconscious. Her husband and other workers who rushed to the spot found her lying on the ground and alerted the police.

She was immediately rushed to hospital. Based on her complaint a case of rape and attempt to murder was registered. Based on the clues given by the victim, police identified the suspect as Gyara Ganesh and tracked him to Adraspalli village. He was arrested and remanded on Monday.