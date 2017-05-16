Nation, Crime

TRS leader rapes brick kiln worker

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 9:13 am IST
The suspect, Gyara Ganesh, sexually assaulted the woman and when she raised an alarm he attacked her private parts injuring her seriously.
Police said the woman, a mother of three, hailing from Odisha, came along with her husband and a son in January 2017 to work in the brick kiln. (Representational Image)
 Police said the woman, a mother of three, hailing from Odisha, came along with her husband and a son in January 2017 to work in the brick kiln. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman working in a brick kiln was sexually assaulted brutally by a TRS leader in Shameerpet two days ago. The suspect, Gyara Ganesh, sexually assaulted the woman and when she raised an alarm he attacked her private parts injuring her seriously. Police arrested Ganesh on Monday.

The woman who suffered internal injuries is critical. Sources said Gyara Ganesh, an active member of TRS, had contested for the post of sarpanch in the panchayat elections held in 2013, but had lost.

Police said the woman, a mother of three, hailing from Odisha, came along with her husband and a son in January 2017 to work in the brick kiln. Around 15 families are working in the brick kiln owned by one Chand Pasha along with them.

The accused Ganesh's father owns the field adjacent to the kiln. As there is a bore well on the field, kiln workers used to go often to the field to draw water.

On Friday night the workers slept outside their huts as usual. At midnight the victim woke up to relieve herself and went to a place near the field. Ganesh who was in his field saw the woman and dragged her to his field. He gagged her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

When she freed herself and started shouting he punched on her private parts and fled leaving her unconscious. Her husband and other workers who rushed to the spot found her lying on the ground and alerted the police.

She was immediately rushed to hospital. Based on her complaint a case of rape and attempt to murder was registered. Based on the clues given by the victim, police identified the suspect as Gyara Ganesh and tracked him to Adraspalli village. He was arrested and remanded on Monday.

Tags: trs, shameerpet, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer opts out of French Open, sets his sight on grass and hard court seasons

Roger Federer, the 18-time Grand Slam winner, warned in Miami that he would skip some clay court tournaments, including Masters series events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, while then predicting he might have a two-week warm-up on clay for Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Cabaret Queen Helen wants Deepika Padukone to essay her in her biopic

Helen and Deepika in a still from their respective films.
 

HTC to launch HTC U 11 today: All you need to know

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

Ransomware attack: Some ATMs remained shut across India to escape attack

Most automated teller machines (ATMs) were running fine, there could be some which may not have updated Microsoft's Windows operating system (Representational image)
 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Rights body urges action against cops

The Sangham claimed that police summoned the woman Haseena working as a domestic help in a flat in Janapriya Apartments and her 14-year-old daughter to question them in a theft case. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Businessman arrested for spoiling rival’s image

Police said they conspired and sent fake emails to spoil the business of the complainant in the US. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 5 held for robbery, claiming to be cops

he arrested men are Benedict Sanjeev, 20, Kaki Kalyan Kumar, 20, Vanguri Sunil, 20, Lanka Akhil Mudiraj, 20, and Alexander Mario Jack, 20. (Representational image)

Telangana: Inspector injured in car smash

Surepally Venkateshwarlu, a resident of LB Nagar, was on his way to a college for his daughter's admission. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Three held for murder

Those arrested have been identified as Barthala Yadagiri, 29; Pandi Rakesh alias Chinna, 23; and Kotharavula Bheer-aiah alias Bheerapa, 36.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham