Nation, Crime

Delhi: 1 stabbed to death, 3 hurt in fight between husband, wife families

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2017, 8:48 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Pervez and his wife had been married for four years but they had recently fallen apart, said a senior police officer.
Police rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital but Pervez and his father Raees managed to flee. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Police rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital but Pervez and his father Raees managed to flee. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: One person died while three others were injured in a fight between the families of a husband and wife in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.

Pervez and his wife had been married for four years but they had recently fallen apart, said a senior police officer.

In order to sort out their differences, the woman's family and friends visited Pervez's house to have a conversation last night, he said.

However, a fight ensued between the two families in which Pervez and his father allegedly stabbed four persons from the woman's side last night, he said.

A PCR call was made by a neighbour following cries from Pervez's house, he added.

Police rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital but Pervez and his father Raees managed to flee.

Mohammad Sayeed, who was a friend of the woman's brother, succumbed to injuries during treatment today, said the officer.

The other three, Amruddin, Ghaffar and Subrati Khan are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police are probing whether there were more persons involved in the stabbing incident. They are awaiting the three injured persons to recover to piece the entire sequence of events.

Tags: khajuri khas, delhi crime, delhi news, man kills wife's family
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yusuf Pathan never had NOC to play T20 matches in Hong Kong

Last year, Yusuf Pathan participated in the 50-over Dhaka League games for Abahani Limited, in Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Anil Ambani flies sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show in Bengaluru

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani showing thumbs up sign as he sit inside the cockpit of Rafale aircraft before a sortie during the 2nd day of the 11th biennial edition of AERO INDIA 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK says it won’t ‘demonetise’ £5 notes that contain animal fat

The new £5 notes contain tallow, a substance made from animal fat. (Photo: AP)
 

US: 12-year-old girl donates 1,300 books to children's hospital on V-Day

Charlotte Olson tells the Courier-Post her original goal was to collect 1,000 children's books as a way to give back to her town of Voorhees. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Bengaluru's women skaters are fighting back against patriarchy

Women shattering boundaries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oath or slap? Sasikala video thumping Jayalalithaa’s grave leaves Internet confused

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala slams her palm at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina beach in Chennai making a mighty vow, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: 2 MDs arrested for assault on minor at old age home

The girl’s relatives who were also working at the home quit their job and left. She had no one else to complain what was happening.(Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Kidnapped students rescued

DCP Sumathi talks to the two kidnapped children at a press conferance on Wednesday following the arrest of the accused kidnapper Chandra Shekhar. (Photo: DC)

J&K youth circulates morphed pics of ex-lover, labels her informer; booked

Representational image

SC to examine plea for lodging FIR against Lalu's minister son

TV channels flashed photograph of Kaif with Bihar Health minister Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo: File)

Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth Rs 4 crore

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham