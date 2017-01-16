Nation, Crime

50 Malayalis in Afghanistan ISIS camp, says NIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 2:24 am IST
According to sources, there could be around 1,000 to 3,000 people in the Nangrahar camp recruited from various countries.
NIA had confirmed that Shajeer Adbulla, 35, who is suspected to be the main recruiter of IS in Kerala is in the camp still calling for holy war through social media. (Representational Image)
Kozhikode: Close to 50 Malayalis are suspected to be in the IS camps in Afghanistan, according to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

They were located at Nagrahar near Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s tribal area three months back, said an NIA officer.

“Interpol had been alerted with all the details of the persons. The 50 Keralites include those who joined from the Gulf countries and the 21 missing persons from Kasargod and Palakkad,” said the officer.

According to sources, there could be around 1,000 to 3,000 people in the Nangrahar camp recruited from various countries. NIA had confirmed that Shajeer Adbulla, 35, who is suspected to be the main recruiter of IS in Kerala is in the camp still calling for holy war through social media.

Shajeer had reportedly provided tips to those who are willing for jihad in making petrol bombs and attack the prime targets in the state — atheists and Sangh Parivar leaders.

In his FB post on January 10, Shajeer had called for jihad sympathisers to stop waging war in the chatboxes and instead start doing something on the field.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that missing persons’ communication to relatives back home has increased by time.

Tags: malayalis, national investigation agency
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

