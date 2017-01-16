Man stripped naked, tied up and tortured by moral goons in Kerala

Kochi: In another shocking incident, one more person was subjected to severe torture after being stripped naked and tied to a post by ‘moral police’ in Azhikode near Kodungallur in Thrissur on Saturday night.

Salam Sulaiman (47) of Menon Bazar, Pallippar-ambu, who was allegedly spotted under suspicious circumstances was tied to an electric post by a group of people and tortured for hours together and the visuals of the torture scene were taken on mobile camera and uploaded to the social media including Whats-App by the group.

He was released after police arrived at the spot. It is said that he was caught from near a house in the area where he is alleged to have frequented.

Salam who suffered serious injuries in the attack on his body and lost three of his teeth, has been admitted to the Kodungallur Government Taluk Hospital. Kodungalloor police have started an inquiry into the case based on a complaint by Salam and said that a five-member gang is understood to be behind the attack.

“A case has been registered based on Salam’s deposition. Natives of the same area, Babu, Siyad, Mikhil, Saikumar and Chikku, belonging to the gang, who have been named by Salam, are absconding after the incident. Their age is not known. We have intensified the drive to nab them,” said a police official.

Thrissur Rural SP N Vijayakumar said that there was no justification in resorting to torture and they should have instead informed the police. He also said that suitable action will be taken after conducting investigation in the case.