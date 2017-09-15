Nation, Crime

Telangana doctor stabbed to death in his US clinic, patient nabbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Dr. Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist, was found with multiple injuries in an alley behind his clinic late on Wednesday.
Dr. Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist, was found with multiple injuries in an alley behind his clinic in Kansas City in US. (Screengrab: YouTube | Absolute Yoga)
 Dr. Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist, was found with multiple injuries in an alley behind his clinic in Kansas City in US. (Screengrab: YouTube | Absolute Yoga)

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old Indian doctor was stabbed to death in his clinic in Kansas City in the United States of America on Wednesday evening. 

Doctor Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist,  who is a resident of Nalgonda district of Telangana was found with multiple injuries in an alley behind his clinic late on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old suspect has been held by the Kansas City police.

The assailant, identified as Umar Rashid Dutt, was nabbed at the Wichita Country Club some time later, still wearing his blood stained clothes.  

Dutt’s mother is said to hail from Hyderabad while his father is a native of Bengaluru. 

It is said that Dutt had gone to Dr Reddy’s office for his regular counselling on Wednesday. An argument erupted midway through the session. Even as the staff rushed to help, Dr Reddy managed to escape from the spot. 

Dutt apparently chased the doctor down an alley, and stabbed the doctor multiple times. Dutt then went to the club where he was caught. He has been charged with first-degree murder. 

Read: Kansas shooting: Mar 16 as Indian-American Appreciation Day to honour Hyd techie

The motive has not been established and the police is looking through the doctor’s records.  

Police stated that the attack took place at around 7:20 pm (local time) on Wednesday. 

Police said they have received calls from the security guard of Wichita Country Club who noticed a suspicious character sitting in a parking lot.

In YouTube videos, Reddy said that in addition to providing the psychiatric care he also treated chronic physical pain and expounded a system he called "Absolute Yoga".

 Psychiatrist Achutha Reddy is an alumnus of Osmania Medical College. 

Tags: telangana doctor, doctor stabbed in us clinic, doctor achutha reddy, psychiatrist, absolute yoga
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tamil Nadu: Victim’s dad pleads CJ to revoke rapist’s bail

Madras high court

Tamil Nadu: Teacher loses cash, gold worth Rs 4.50 lakh to conmen

Athiyamankottai police, explaining the 'money drop trick' said that the thieves wait near banks and in other places to fix their target (Representational Image)

Madras high court stays proceedings against Nanjil Sampath

Madras high court

Madras High Court grants bail to ‘Arappor’ Jayaraman

Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu: Absconding DSP held for idol robbery

Kadhar Batcha
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham