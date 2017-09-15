Nalgonda doctor killed by patient in US

Hyderabad: Psychiatrist Achutha Reddy, an alumni of Osmania Medical College hailing from Nalgonda, was chased and stabbed to death in Wichita, Kansas, in the US, reportedly by his patient.

The assailant, identified as Umar Rashid Dutt, was nabbed at the Wichita Country Club some time later, still wearing his blood stained clothes. Dutt’s mother is said to hail from Hyderabad while his father is a native of Bengaluru. It is said that Dutt had gone to Dr Reddy’s office for his regular counselling on Wednesday. An argument erupted midway through the session. Even as the staff rushed to help, Dr Reddy managed to escape from the spot. Dutt apparently chased the doctor down an alley, and stabbed the doctor multiple times. Dutt then went to the club where he was caught. He has been charged with first-de-gree murder. The motive has not been established and the police is looking through the doctor’s records.