Odisha: Pervert rapes, murders mom a day before Mother’s Day

Bhubaneswar: A 45-year-old tribal man on Saturday allegedly raped his widowed mother multiple times leading to her death in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, nearly 400 km from here, reports said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused identified as Hari Marandi dragged the old woman inside the house while she was brooming in front of the house at Dambaru Dahar village under Baisinga police limits in the district on Saturday morning.

While the woman managed to free herself from his clutches, he again dragged her inside and raped her in an inebriated state.

The accused allegedly raped his septuagenarian mother at around 8.30 am.

The pervert did not stop there. He then repeatedly raped his mother in frequent intervals in verandah, on the bed and inside the room.

After around half an hour, the tribal woman rushed out and collapsed in front of the thatched house.

The neighbours, in a state of shock, gave her water where the victim narrated her ordeal.

“I saw him dragging his mother inside. After some time, I saw him taking out her clothes and then raping her in the verandah,” an eyewitness said. The incident occurred when other family members were away.

While the villagers were planning to rush the woman to hospital, she breathed her last due to severe pain.