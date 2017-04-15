Accused of husband’s death, wife of Telangana techie attempts suicide

Hyderabad: G Swati, wife NRI Techie G. Madhukar Reddy who committed suicide in US earlier, attempted suicide at her maternal home in Chaitanyapuri early on Friday consuming more than half a litre of Harpic bathroom cleaning liquid due to alleged harassment by her in-laws.

Two days back, she had said that her husband committed suicide due to depression. Doctors said her condition was critical and her dying declaration (DD) was recorded by a magistrate.

On Thursday, her parents slept in one room while Swati and her daughter slept in another. Around 5.30 am on Friday, she consumed the liquid. When she could not bear the pain, she started shouting. Panicked parents rushed her to a hospital where doctors said that she may have consumed more than half litre of the chemical. A team of doctors was monitoring her condition.

“She sustained third grade injuries. Her intestines and stomach are damaged badly. She is kept in critical care observation for the next 48 hours.” Medical Director of Omni Hospital Dr Venkataraman Reddy said.

Knowing the intensity of the burns, her DD was recorded by a magistrate. Chaitanyapuri Police also registered a case on her parents’ complaint, a harassment case against Swati’s father-in-law G Bal Reddy, mother-in-law Suguna and sister in law Kalpana.