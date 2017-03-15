Nation, Crime

Rape accused ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati arrested from Lucknow

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 9:01 am IST
Prajapati had been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him.
Lucknow: Rape accused former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, who was missing for days, was arrested on Wednesday from Lucknow.

Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others in connection with the rape charges.

Prajapati's passport was earlier revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country.

Earlier last week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.

On Tuesday, as many as three persons were detained in connection with the rape case. Two of Prajapati's sons were also detained for giving shelter to the accused.

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) had last week arrested two more persons from Noida in connection with this case.

Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him, had approached the Supreme Court for a stay on his arrest. The top court refused to stay the arrest of absconding Prajapati and asked him to approach the concerned court.

