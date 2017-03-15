 BREAKING !  :  VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran VK Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is AIADMK candidate for RK Nagar bypoll
 
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Man held for ‘helping’ friend rape his wife was addicted to porn

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 10:27 am IST
The complaint filed by his wife alleges that he was also a habitual drug user and used to consume pills and behave erratically.
Seleemuddin’s friend Chand Pasha, who sexually assaulted the victim, is absconding. (Representational image)
 Seleemuddin’s friend Chand Pasha, who sexually assaulted the victim, is absconding. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Mohammed Saleemuddin, 30, who was arrested for “helping” his friend rape his wife, was addicted to pornography.

The complaint filed by his wife alleges that he was also a habitual drug user and used to consume pills and behave erratically. She said that he used to pester her to engage in sex with other men.

Meanwhile, Seleemuddin’s friend Chand Pasha, who sexually assaulted the victim, is absconding. “He told me that a woman maintaining multiple sexual partners was common in the West. He once urged me to have sex with a friend while he was present in the same room,” the victim told the police.

It’s believed that Seleemuddin picked up his drug habit in Australia and continued it after his return from the country.  “He used to take hard drugs and behave weirdly. He would walk around naked and force himself upon me,” his wife added.

Unable to take the harassment, his wife complained to Seleemuddin’s mother who dismissed her concerns. “I told her that many men were turning up at the house seeking sex. But she told me to obey my husband as there were ‘financial benefits’,” the victim said.  

South zone police, who is investigating the case, claimed that Saleemuddin had started harassing his wife immediately after marriage. “He allowed Chand Pasha into their room soon after the initial days of marriage. After protests by the victim, Pasha had to stop coming,” south zone DCP Sathyanarayana said.

“Saleem once even urged the victim to have sex with a ‘holy man’ claiming they would have ‘great kids’,” the DCP added. Saleemuddin stayed with his wife for three months after the wedding. “He returned from Australia two months ago and then started to trouble his wife again,” Kanchanbagh inspector N. Shankar said.  

Saleemuddin was arrested on Monday after his wife alleged she was often forced into ‘unnatural sex’. She also complained that she was drugged by Saleemuddin and raped by his friend Chand Pasha.

Tags: rapist, mohammed saleemuddin, porn addict
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Match referee Chris Broad rates Bengaluru pitch ‘below average’

The
 

Blogger faces trial for hunting Pokemon in church

(Representational image)
 

Headphone batteries explode on flight to Australia

(Representational image)
 

'Don't do that!': Vidya Balan lashes out at fan who touched her without her consent

Vidya Balan
 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Missing for a month, rape accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati arrested

Gayatri Prajapati arrested by Uttar Pradesh police (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Haryana: 3 siblings die after mother throws them in water tank

Representational Image.

Haryana: Sisters raped by 2 men; 1 arrested

Representational Image.

Rape case: UP minister Gayatri Prajapati's 3 aides, 2 sons detained

Uttar Pradesh police searching Cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's official residence at Gautam Pali in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI/File)

3 more accomplices of rape-accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati held

Gayatri Prajapati
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham