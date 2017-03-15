Hyderabad: Man held for ‘helping’ friend rape his wife was addicted to porn

Hyderabad: Mohammed Saleemuddin, 30, who was arrested for “helping” his friend rape his wife, was addicted to pornography.

The complaint filed by his wife alleges that he was also a habitual drug user and used to consume pills and behave erratically. She said that he used to pester her to engage in sex with other men.

Meanwhile, Seleemuddin’s friend Chand Pasha, who sexually assaulted the victim, is absconding. “He told me that a woman maintaining multiple sexual partners was common in the West. He once urged me to have sex with a friend while he was present in the same room,” the victim told the police.

It’s believed that Seleemuddin picked up his drug habit in Australia and continued it after his return from the country. “He used to take hard drugs and behave weirdly. He would walk around naked and force himself upon me,” his wife added.

Unable to take the harassment, his wife complained to Seleemuddin’s mother who dismissed her concerns. “I told her that many men were turning up at the house seeking sex. But she told me to obey my husband as there were ‘financial benefits’,” the victim said.

South zone police, who is investigating the case, claimed that Saleemuddin had started harassing his wife immediately after marriage. “He allowed Chand Pasha into their room soon after the initial days of marriage. After protests by the victim, Pasha had to stop coming,” south zone DCP Sathyanarayana said.

“Saleem once even urged the victim to have sex with a ‘holy man’ claiming they would have ‘great kids’,” the DCP added. Saleemuddin stayed with his wife for three months after the wedding. “He returned from Australia two months ago and then started to trouble his wife again,” Kanchanbagh inspector N. Shankar said.

Saleemuddin was arrested on Monday after his wife alleged she was often forced into ‘unnatural sex’. She also complained that she was drugged by Saleemuddin and raped by his friend Chand Pasha.