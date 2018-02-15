search on deccanchronicle.com
TDP MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar sentenced to 2 years jail in assault case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Feb 15, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 1:47 am IST
The TD legislator was in the court when the final judgment was delivered and he looked composed.
TDP MLA and government whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar. (Facebook/Chintamaneni Prabhakar)
RAJAHMUNDRY: AP government whip and Dendulur MLA of the TD Chinthamaneni Prabhakar has been sentenced to two years jail term by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Bhimadole in West Godavari on Wednesday.

The firebrand TD legislator was booked under sections 353 and 506 (2) of IPC and also under section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendm-ent Act, 1932, at Bhimadole police station based on a complaint by former Congress minister Vatti Vasant Kumar’s gunman Subba Rao, alleging that the legislator Prabhakar had assaulted the minister and his security personnel.

 

On November 26, 2011, Mr Vasant Kumar, former Eluru MP Kavuri Sambasi-va Rao and others were attending ‘Rachabanda’ programme. The TD MLA entered into a heated argument with then Eluru MP Mr Rao over an issue on the dais. As the situation spiralled out of control, Mr Vasant Kumar tried to intervene. However, the TD legislator entered into argument with him and pushed him aside. As he was falling down, his security personnel came to his rescue and supported him. The TD legislator assaulted the minister’s gunmen also.

The gunman lodged a complaint at the police station at Bhimadole on the same day and accordingly, the police registered the case and started investigation. During the final hearing in the case, the magistrate, Ms K. Deepa Daiva Krupa, delivered the sentenced imposing six months jail term and a fine of `1,000 under Section 353 of IPC, two years jail term and fine of `1,000 under Section 506 of IPC and also six months jail term and a fine of `500 under section 7 (1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, and ordered that all the sentences would run concurrently.

Soon after delivery of final judgement in the case, the TD MLA’s lawyer moved a bail petition and accordingly the magistrate issued an order of suspension of sentence for a period of one month to facilitate the legislator to move the higher court which is the district court for a review of the sentence if interested. 

The magistrate ordered for submission of a personal bond of Rs 5,000 and two sureties of Rs 5,000 each for issuing the bail.

The TD legislator was in the court when the final judgment was delivered and he looked composed. 

Mr Prabhakar said, “I was falsely implicated in the case by the then Congress government. My complaint on the same issue was not accepted by the police. I respect the court judgement. I may go for an appeal in the higher court. This judgement will not affect my political future in any way. I am an elected MLA for three times and have seen many cases so far. I am not longing to remain in politics so that after me, my children and their children will succeed me. I am committed to work for the party and the people who elected me and it is my responsibility to protect their interests. I am not deterred by this judgement and I wish to prove that I am not guilty.”

Tags: ap government, chinthamaneni prabhakar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




