Nation, Crime

Delhi: Plumber beats first wife to death, hacks body into pieces

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 9:14 am IST
The accused beheaded his first wife with a saw and kept the head in a bag in the bed-box.
The officer said that Subodh's family members said that he was acting like a maniac and kept thrashing Manisha with lathis between February 10 and 11. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The officer said that Subodh's family members said that he was acting like a maniac and kept thrashing Manisha with lathis between February 10 and 11. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that came to light on Valentine's Day, a 40-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death, then hacked her body into two parts to dispose it off in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area.

The accused Subodh (40), who worked as a plumber, has been arrested and he told police that he suspected his first wife Manisha (35) of having an illicit relationship and he thrashed her on the intervening night of February 10 and 11 so that she would speak the truth, said a senior police officer.

The accused beheaded his first wife with a saw and kept the head in a bag in the bed-box. He had plans to cut the remaining body into pieces to dispose it off but he was arrested today.

He thrashed his first wife to death in front of his second wife Muniya and his three children, including Muniya's two-month-old baby, he said.

The officer said that Subodh's family members said that he was acting like a maniac and kept thrashing Manisha with lathis between February 10 and 11. When Muniya and the children tried to intervene, he even threatened them.

Manisha lived with her two children in Shakurpur area while Subodh lived with Muniya and their only child in Madhu Vihar.

The accused allegedly called Manisha to his house on February 10 to talk to her.

"Even though he is claiming that he thrashed Manisha in a fit of rage, we suspect that he had planned to kill her in advance and that's why he called her to his house in Madhu Vihar," said the officer.

He kept thrashing her despite pleas from Muniya and his children. She lost consciousness and even had fever due to the extreme torture, following which he called a 'quack' to treat her.

Later, he again thrashed her and it is suspected that she succumbed to her injuries on February 11 afternoon. It is alleged he thrashed Muniya as well.

"He was wary of taking the body outside. He first beheaded her using the saw that he used for his plumbing job. He had plans to chop the remaining body in pieces," said the officer.

However, after foul smell started emanating from the body, locals got suspicious and informed police and Manisha's brutal murder was discovered.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Tags: valentine's day, man hacks wife to death, man kills wife in delhi, delhi news
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. (Photo: AP)

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni shares some adorable moments with daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni, who is not too active on social media, pleasantly surprised everyone as he shared an adorable video of him and daughter Ziva. (Photo: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)
 

This is how much the first commercial flying car costs

The Pal-V, a two-seat hybrid car and gyrocopter, was recently voted the 'most likely to become a reality' - and today the Dutch firm behind it finally opened preorders for the vehicle. Deliveries of road and air certificated models are scheduled by the end of 2018, the firm says.
 

Rumoured couples Alia-Sidharth, Varun-Natasha spend time together on Valentine’s Day

Alia, Varun and Sidharth had made their debuts together in 'Student of the Year'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gujarat: NRI couple adopts boy, gets him murdered for insurance money

The boy had died at a Rajkot hospital yesterday, days after he was attacked with knief by unknown accused riding two motorcycles on the night of February 8 in Keshod in Junagadh district. (Photo: Representational Image)

West Bengal: Brother shoots dead elder sister in suspected honour killing

Representational image

Kota: 18-yr-old Dalit medical student raped by FB friend on pretext of marriage

Representational image

Woman with burnt face found on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Representational image

WB: 13-year-old girl hacked to death for rejecting proposal

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham