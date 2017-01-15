 LIVE !  :  Jason Roy gave England a blistering start in Pune. (Photo: AFP) Live | India vs England 1st ODI: Jadeja removes dangerous man Jason Roy
 
Nation, Crime

Mumbai: Men gang rape, murder 4-yr-old, then enjoy meal of fish and rice

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
The child disappeared from her home at Azad Nagar in Mumbai on January 9, following which her family filed a missing complaint.
The men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: Three men have been arrested for gang raping and murdering a four-year-old child in Bhayander area of Mumbai.

According to reports, the men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp. What’s worse, they then went off to enjoy a meal of fish and rice.

A fourth rape accused is still absconding, police said.

The child disappeared from her home at Azad Nagar in Mumbai on January 9, following which her family filed a missing complaint with the police. On January 11, her body was found after a passer-by spotted it in a swamp.

Post-mortem examination confirmed rape. Reports said that she had been hit on the head before being killed.

Police believe that the man who is the main accused, was an acquaintance of the girl's family. He and the others worked as labourers.

Tags: bhayander rape, mumbai rape, 4-year-old raped, child raped and killed in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

US dog saves owner by lying on him in freezing conditions

5-year-old golden retriever Kelsey happened to be with Bob when during halftime of the Fiesta Bowl, Bob decided to walk outside his house in just his long johns, slippers and a shirt to get firewood for the fireplace. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We had a fallout because Kareena asked for too much money: Karan Johar

Kareena's request didn’t go down well with Karan, who then approached Preity Zinta for the role.
 

‘Why this Kolaveri Di’: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Flipkart

Ravindra Jadeja is coming off the back of a successful 4-0 triumph over England in the five-match Test series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Mulayam’s younger son in a Lambhorgini!

Mulayam Yadav's younger son, Prateek Yadav (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi YouTuber Crazy Sumit claims ‘kissing prank’ girls his friends

Screenshot from the video by youtuber ‘Crazy Sumit’.

Bengaluru: Guard sends lewd texts to teachers

Mahendra has stopped coming to work and efforts are on trace him,” the police said.

Pune techie beats up, attempts to murder ex-lover in office vehicle

Representational image

Pune: Man booked for 'raping' his 12-year-old daughter

Representational Image

B'luru: Paramour shot dead, woman hangs self; husband surrenders

Shruthi Gowda
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham