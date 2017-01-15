Mumbai: Men gang rape, murder 4-yr-old, then enjoy meal of fish and rice

The men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: Three men have been arrested for gang raping and murdering a four-year-old child in Bhayander area of Mumbai.

According to reports, the men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp. What’s worse, they then went off to enjoy a meal of fish and rice.

A fourth rape accused is still absconding, police said.

The child disappeared from her home at Azad Nagar in Mumbai on January 9, following which her family filed a missing complaint with the police. On January 11, her body was found after a passer-by spotted it in a swamp.

Post-mortem examination confirmed rape. Reports said that she had been hit on the head before being killed.

Police believe that the man who is the main accused, was an acquaintance of the girl's family. He and the others worked as labourers.