Delhi YouTuber Crazy Sumit claims ‘kissing prank’ girls his friends

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Their arrest has been deferred for now since Sumit and Satyajeet told police that the girls who were part of the video are their friends.
Screenshot from the video by youtuber ‘Crazy Sumit’.
New Delhi: Police has contacted one of the girls who was in the "kissing prank" video for which two youths were apprehended.

Sumit Kumar Singh (20) and Satyajeet Kadian (25) were apprehended yesterday from Gurugram in connection with the video where the former could be seen randomly kissing girls and running away.

Police on Saturday contacted one of the girls, who was in the video that was later taken down following a backlash, said a senior police officer.

The girl's family said that she will join the probe by Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, Sumit and Satyajeet were questioned for the second consecutive day in the matter, he said. A case was registered last week against Sumit under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act following outrage over the clip.

"There is a possibility that we might have to change the sections but that will be decided after the girls are questioned," police had said.

Tags: delhi police, crazy sumit, delhi youtuber, kissing prank

