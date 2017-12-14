search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

6-year-old gang-raped, murdered in Wanaparthy district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 7:24 am IST
The body was found on Wednesday when foul smell emanated from the place.
Fearing that she might reveal it to her parents, they killed the girl and kept her in the shelves in the house.
 Fearing that she might reveal it to her parents, they killed the girl and kept her in the shelves in the house.

HYDERABAD: Three men allegedly killed a six-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her at Peddagudem village in Wanaparthy district, the police said. 

The accused were identified as Ramakrishna, Narsimha and Madhu, all natives of Kollapur mandal. 

 

Mr Venkateshwarlu,  inspector, Wanaparthy, said that the father of the victim, who is a mason, knew the accused persons. 

On December 10, the girl came to the construction site. “On seeing the girl, the trio lured her with a chocolate and sexually assaulted her. Fearing that she might reveal it to her parents, they killed the girl and kept her in the shelves in the house. Later, they covered it with sand,” said the inspector. The parents of the child made frantic searches for the child but in vain. 

However, the body was found on Wednesday when foul smell emanated from the place. The police registered a case under the Pocso Act. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.

Tags: sexually assaulting, murdered, gang-raped
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby with heart growing outside of her chest survives against all odds

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Life after Jihad: Ex-ISIS fighters, their lives in Syria’s rehabilitation centre

Some lodgers checked in voluntarily, while others are undergoing therapy as part of the jail sentence dished out by rebel authorities for joining ISIS. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman left with tumour twice the size of her face after surgery to remove mole

She moves around with the tumour and wants to spend money on food instead (Photo: AFP)
 

After Virat-Anushka, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh’s love wins the internet

Rohit Sharma had a day to remember on Wednesday, when he slammed his third ODI double century during the second match against Sri Lanka here, helping his team reach a total of 392-4 from 50 overs.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Mumbai girl faces online harassment, posts to name and shame offender

Shivangi, has since then posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media page, which has received both shock and support from her friends and family. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE star Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Serial lover stole their hearts and homes too

The Bommanahalli police have registered a case and also recovered 15 house keys from him.

Two held for possessing ganja in Hyderabad

The patrolling team spotted them moving under suspicious circumstances with a plastic bag.

Auto driver attacks 65-year-old, arrested

Based on a complaint from the victim, a case was booked against the driver under Section 354 of IPC.

Hyderabad: 5-year-old girl raped, bludgeoned to death

The accused is charged under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting) 376A (rape) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

Hyderabad: Man lures girl, 5, with chocolate, rapes, kills her; arrested

The police has registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham