6-year-old gang-raped, murdered in Wanaparthy district

Fearing that she might reveal it to her parents, they killed the girl and kept her in the shelves in the house.

HYDERABAD: Three men allegedly killed a six-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her at Peddagudem village in Wanaparthy district, the police said.

The accused were identified as Ramakrishna, Narsimha and Madhu, all natives of Kollapur mandal.

Mr Venkateshwarlu, inspector, Wanaparthy, said that the father of the victim, who is a mason, knew the accused persons.

On December 10, the girl came to the construction site. “On seeing the girl, the trio lured her with a chocolate and sexually assaulted her. Fearing that she might reveal it to her parents, they killed the girl and kept her in the shelves in the house. Later, they covered it with sand,” said the inspector. The parents of the child made frantic searches for the child but in vain.

However, the body was found on Wednesday when foul smell emanated from the place. The police registered a case under the Pocso Act. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.