Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Husband kills wife after fight, committed suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 1:32 am IST
The couple used to have financial problems too, a police officer said.
After their kids had gone to school, the couple had an argument on Wednesday following which Subhash strangled Shobha and then hanged himself with a nylon rope. (Representational image)
 After their kids had gone to school, the couple had an argument on Wednesday following which Subhash strangled Shobha and then hanged himself with a nylon rope. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and committed suicide at their residence at Malakpet on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Subhash Reddy, 35, a hotel worker, used to come home drunk frequently and quarrel with his wife Shobha, 28. The couple had two daughters and stayed in Moosarambagh.

After their kids had gone to school, the couple had an argument on Wednesday following which Subhash strangled Shobha and then hanged himself with a nylon rope, a police officer said. Neighbours who were alerted by the sound of their quarrel and the sudden silence went to investigate and found them dead. Police was called in. The couple used to have financial problems too, a police officer said.

Tags: malakpet, committed suicide, moosarambagh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
 

Is your Bluetooth active? You could be at risk from a deadly malware

The malware can give complete remote control of the device to a hacker, who can then carry out a WannaCry-like attack once again by spreading malicious content. (Representative Image, source: Pixabay)
 

Rare disorder causes boy to look pregnant due to bizarre swelling of stomach

The swelling often leaves him in pain (Photo: Facebook)
 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Boyfriend held for teen's murder, visited her home to grieve

Chandini Jain, whose decomposed body was found in the hillocks of Ameenpur on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Woman alleges BJP corporator raped her; police book accused

‘BJP corporator Daya Gaikwad raped me at house of Ashwini Dhumal on September 26,’ the victim from Thane alleged. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted by security guard

After several hours of effort by the parents and police to know the identity of the culprit, the girl finally revealed that it was a security guard at the school who had ‘inappropriately touched her’.

Amritsar: Man strangles 6-yr-old to death for scratching tractor, arrested

The child, Shubhpreet Singh, was strangulated by the accused named Gurpreet Singh. (Representational image)

Student murder: Top Ryan officials held; cops say evidence was tampered with

The 7-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by a school bus conductor. He was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham