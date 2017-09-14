Nation, Crime

Hyderabad girl killed by ‘lover’ who visited her home to console her family

Published Sep 14, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 1:22 am IST
According to Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, the two had a close relationship, which she wanted to continue.
A CCTV screengrab, which was captured near the spot where Chandini’s body was found, shows her walking with an unidentified boy. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: A day after the decomposed body of Chandini Jain was found in the Ameenpur hillocks, police officials arrested a 17-year old, ex-classmate and alleged lover of Chandini, on Wednesday. 

The intermediate student was a classmate of Chandini at Silver Oaks school from Class VI to X and later joined DRS College in Kompally. According to Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, the two had a close relationship, which she wanted to continue. “The boy noticed her being close to two others, so he stopped talking to her. After insistence from the girl to reconsider and to keep up the relationship, the duo came to an agreement to meet and sort out their differences on Saturday,” Mr Shandilya said. The boy has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act.

