Gold bars, ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh seized from three persons at RGIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 1:37 am IST
He was carrying the gold bars in the additional small pockets of his jeans.
Hyderabad: Based on specific intelligence, Customs officers of the Air Intelligence Unit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport nabbed three persons with gold and silver ornaments of foreign origin on Tuesday and Wednesday. The seized goods were worth around Rs 30 lakh.

In the first incident, the passenger arrived from Dubai on Tuesday and was carrying four gold bars weighing 466.00 grams, valued at Rs 14,21,300, in his socks.

On the same day, a woman from Abu Dhabi was found to be carrying four silver-coated kadas and two silver-coated gold chains weighing 349.00 grams, amounting to Rs 10,60,960. She had the ornaments concealed on her person.

The third to be apprehended was booked on Wednesday. He had come from Dubai by Air India and was carrying 233 grams of gold bars with a purity of 99.9 per cent, worth Rs 7,08,320. He was carrying the gold bars in the additional small pockets of his jeans.

Inter student goes missing in darjeeling

An 18-year-old girl studying Intermediate was reported missing by her mother at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station, Shamshabad. The girl, K. Shanmuka Priya, 18, daughter of late K.J.C. Koteshwar Rao, a resident of Vijayanagar Colony, Asifnagar, was working as an assistant director and was doing an ad film with director Kamal Sethu. “She went to Darjeeling on August 17. Her mother, Usha Kumari, dropped her at RGIA. She said she would be returning on August 28 and did not. Her cellphone is also switched off,” said SI  Dhanunjay.

