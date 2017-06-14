Nation, Crime

Delhi: 15-year-old girl raped for over a week by neighbour at gunpoint

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
The incident came to light on Monday after she fell ill and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding along with his family members. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding along with his family members. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped for over a week by her neighbour at gunpoint in Samaypur Badli, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday after she fell ill and was taken to a hospital, they said.

She told her family that the accused had been raping her for over a week and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, a police official said.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding along with his family members.

Tags: sexual offence, crimes against women, rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

