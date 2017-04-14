Hyderabad techie live-streams sex with wife on porn site, arrested

Nation, Crime

The man who works for a city MNC said that he did it for money.
Hyderabad: A software engineer was arrested for live streaming a sex act with his wife on a porn site. The man who works for a city MNC said that he did it for money. However, his wife who is also a techie, came to know of the video and lodged a complaint with Cyberabad police. Using the IP address of the Net connection from which the video originated the police traced the suspect. The incident happened in 2016 and his wife lodged a complaint in November 2016. The husband was remanded.

The husband, 33, and his wife, stay at Jeedimetla. As he was going through a financial crisis he started searching for other options. He came to know about demand for male escorts and he registered himself on three websites and posted his mobile number offering “services to women.” His wife came to know of this and warned him to avoid such things. However, he continued his sexual escapades. In November last, his wife came to know that her explicit video had been uploaded on a porn site and she approached the police.

The police blocked the video and launched an inquiry which led them to Kerala where they caught a person who had uploaded the video, using the IP address of the Gmail account he had used. He said that he had found the video live streamed on a porn chat website and he uploaded it to the porn site. The police booked a case against the Keralite who uploaded the video.

It took the police six months to trace the suspect who was the woman's husband himself. After checking his bank accounts and browsing history and analysing his laptop, police zeroed in on him.“By playing a movie on his laptop he diverted his wife’s attention and switched on its webcam. Though he filmed the entire act he took precautions that only his wife was visible,” ACP S. Jayaram said.

Police found that the chat website which the techie used had around 3,000 members and anyone who liked the video will purchase tokens from the organiser, which will be converted and paid to the person who uploaded the content.

