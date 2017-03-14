Nation, Crime

3 more accomplices of rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati held

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 2:08 pm IST
With this, six persons named in the FIR against the 49-year-old SP leader have been picked up.
Gayatri Prajapati
 Gayatri Prajapati

Lucknow: Three more accomplices of absconding rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati were today arrested by the UP Police in connection with the case against the SP leader.

With this, six persons named in the FIR against the 49-year-old SP leader have been picked up.

"Today's arrests were made from Hazratganj area in central Lucknow," IG (Lucknow) A Satish Ganesh said.

Earlier Prajapati's two aides were arrested from Noida near Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on March 7.

The minister's security guard Chandrapal was arrested on March 6 near Lucknow Police lines.

Prajapati was booked on a Supreme Court directive and an FIR was lodged on February 17 against the minister and six others for allegedly gang-raping a woman and alleged attempt to rape her minor daughter.

The apex court had asked the UP Police to submit an action taken report regarding the incidents in eight weeks.

UP Police plans to attached two properties of the minister in Lucknow and one in Amethi, his assembly constituency, to force him to surrender, SSP Lucknow Manzil Saini said.

A Look Out notice has already been issued against him as also a Non-Bailable Warrant. His passport too has been impounded.

Earlier, airports across the country were alerted about the possibility of Prajapati trying to flee the country.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prajapati lost from Amethi, the seat he held, to BJP.

Tags: gayatri prajapati, rape case, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara Ali Khan has a huge crush on Ranveer and would love to debut opposite him

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Porn star decides to quit after getting 12 hour erection from a drug

Doctors warned him about impotency if he didn't stop (Photo: Facebook)
 

India vs Australia: Test of maturity for Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in Ranchi

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be expected to display maturity when play gets underway in Ranchi after their verbal duels at Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Family matters: Chanderpaul father-son duo script history

It is for the first time that a father-son duo have notched half-centuries in the same first-class match since George Gunn and his son George Vernon made struck tons in a match for Nottinghamshire in 1931. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Gujarat villagers lower cot in dry well to save lioness

A heartwarming display of humanity (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli must keep his emotions in check, says Ian Chappell
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

BJP councillor Srinivas Prasad hacked to death near Bengaluru

BJP councillor and Dalit leader Srinivas Prasad (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Hyderabad: Man arrested for allegedly raping wife with his friend

Representational image

Hyderabad: Fraudsters booked for cheating

If a cheat is convicted, he will have to pay a small penalty and face a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment with or without fine on first conviction. Fo(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Most sorcerers back in business

The tools of their trade, the means by which they claim to effect these miracles, is through wild animal sacrifice, narcotic drugs, sleight of hand techniques, and even human bones dug out of graves, which make a great impression on their gullible clients. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: Husband held for abetting rape of wife

During the video calls, the man would ask her to take off her clothes and do sex acts. Unaware of his plans, she used to do as he said. The husband recorded the video calls and shared them with friends, police said.(Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham