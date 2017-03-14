Rape case: UP minister Gayatri Prajapati's 3 aides, 2 sons detained

Uttar Pradesh police searching Cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's official residence at Gautam Pali in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: As many as three persons have been detained in connection with the rape case involving Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati.

Two of Prajapati's sons have also been detained for giving shelter to the accused.

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) had last week arrested two more persons from Noida in connection with this case.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the arrest of absconding Prajapati and asked him to approach the concerned court.

Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him, had approached the top court for a stay on his arrest.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri made it clear that it won't modify its order.

Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others in connection with the rape charges.

Prajapati's passport was earlier revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country.

Earlier last week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.