Nation, Crime

BJP councillor Srinivas Prasad hacked to death near Bengaluru

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 11:25 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 11:26 am IST
On October 16, an RSS worker was hacked to death in Bengaluru, which triggered massive protests by BJP and RSS workers.
BJP councillor and Dalit leader Srinivas Prasad (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 BJP councillor and Dalit leader Srinivas Prasad (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bengaluru: A BJP councillor was on Tuesday hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Anekal in Bengaluru rural district, police said.

"BJP councillor and Dalit leader Srinivas Prasad, popularly known as Kithaganahalli Vasu, was stabbed with sharp weapons around 5 AM," Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Vinit Singh said over telephone.

On the motive behind the crime, Singh said, "It is too early to comment on it as we are investigating the case."

On October 16, an RSS worker was hacked to death in Bengaluru, which triggered massive protests by BJP and RSS workers.

Reacting to the incident, RSS Media Coordinator for Karnataka, Rajesh Padmar said the state government should take strong steps to stop such politically-motivated killings.

He also demanded an immediate and an impartial probe into it. "In the last two years, more than 10 RSS-VHP-BJP activists have been killed.It is a dangerous development in a democratic set-up," Padmar said.

He also said that the deceased was a soft-spoken person and has no criminal cases against him.

Tags: bjp councillor, rss, death
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli must keep his emotions in check, says Ian Chappell
 

Pakistan Super League: PCB orders inquiry as man barges into players' dressing room

As the final was being organised at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, an unidentified fan managed to enter the dressing room of Peshawar Zalmi franchise. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cast of Golmaal Again dazzle in black as they come together for first time

One of the pictures shared on Twitter.
 

Take this 5-minute test to know if you are a porn addict

The test is meant as an initial assessment and a true diagnosis of pornography addition can only be made through in-depth interviews and alike.
 

Champions Trophy to decide MS Dhoni's Team India fate?

One of the best finishers of the world, MS Dhoni still has a sharp brain despite the drop in success ratio, said Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 

Humans to blame for bulk of Arctic sea ice loss: study

European Geosciences Union/AFP/File / Mario HOPPMANN
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Man arrested for allegedly raping wife with his friend

Representational image

Hyderabad: Fraudsters booked for cheating

If a cheat is convicted, he will have to pay a small penalty and face a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment with or without fine on first conviction. Fo(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Most sorcerers back in business

The tools of their trade, the means by which they claim to effect these miracles, is through wild animal sacrifice, narcotic drugs, sleight of hand techniques, and even human bones dug out of graves, which make a great impression on their gullible clients. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: Husband held for abetting rape of wife

During the video calls, the man would ask her to take off her clothes and do sex acts. Unaware of his plans, she used to do as he said. The husband recorded the video calls and shared them with friends, police said.(Representational image

Cops bust note exchange racket in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Police said that Tollywood director Ramakrishna, who directed the movie Ketugadu was the kingpin of the racket. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham