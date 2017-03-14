BJP councillor Srinivas Prasad hacked to death near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A BJP councillor was on Tuesday hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Anekal in Bengaluru rural district, police said.

"BJP councillor and Dalit leader Srinivas Prasad, popularly known as Kithaganahalli Vasu, was stabbed with sharp weapons around 5 AM," Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Vinit Singh said over telephone.

On the motive behind the crime, Singh said, "It is too early to comment on it as we are investigating the case."

On October 16, an RSS worker was hacked to death in Bengaluru, which triggered massive protests by BJP and RSS workers.

Reacting to the incident, RSS Media Coordinator for Karnataka, Rajesh Padmar said the state government should take strong steps to stop such politically-motivated killings.

He also demanded an immediate and an impartial probe into it. "In the last two years, more than 10 RSS-VHP-BJP activists have been killed.It is a dangerous development in a democratic set-up," Padmar said.

He also said that the deceased was a soft-spoken person and has no criminal cases against him.