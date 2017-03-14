Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: Writer attacked with ink for ‘defaming’ gods


Published Mar 14, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 9:34 am IST
The two accused came on a two-wheeler and smeared Yogesh's face with the black paint for defaming the Hindu gods in his novels.
Writer Yogesh Master
 Writer Yogesh Master

Bengaluru: Davangere police on Monday arrested two people in connection with the blackening of the face of a controversial writer, Yogesh Master, at a function held in Davangere on Sunday.

The arrested, Shivaprakash and Chetan, reportedly belong to the right wing Hindu Jagaran Vedike. The incident occurred when Mr Master was sipping tea at a road-side shop near Bapuji Dental College, after participating in the 82nd birth anniversary of noted Kannada writer and journalist P. Lankesh. The function was organised by Gowri Lankesh Patrike at Kuvempu Kannada Bhavan.

The two accused came on a two-wheeler and smeared Mr Yogesh’s face with the black paint for defaming the Hindu gods and goddesses in his novels.

Political observers saw a political angle in the incident, and were apprehensive that such incidents would continue in the run-up to the state Assembly elections to help right wing parties gain political mileage.

This triggered a snap protest by progressive writers and activists condemning the attack. Based on the complaint, the Badavane police had registered a case and arrested the culprits on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock over the incident and said that instructions had been given to the Davangere police to take stern action against the accused.

Tags: yogesh master, writer, hindu jagran vedike
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

