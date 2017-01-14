Nation, Crime

Pune techie beats up, attempts to murder ex-lover in office vehicle

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
The accused opened the door of the moving car and tried to throw the complainant out.
Representational image
 Representational image

Pune: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a woman colleague, with whom the accused was in a relationship in the past, police said.

"The complainant and the accused identified as Juber Patel work in a multi-national company here and had a break up few days ago and thereafter the complainant had stopped talking to him.”

"After their shift got over on Thursday afternoon, they boarded same company cab. While in the cab, both had a dispute after which Juber started manhandling her," said senior police inspector, attached to Khadaki police station.

The accused asked the driver to stop the car, however, when the driver did not stop the accused opened the door of the moving car and tried to throw the complainant out.

"The two other employees in the car tried to intervene, but the accused continued to thrash her, which prompted the driver to stop the car," said the inspector.

He added, "Moment the vehicle stopped, the accused alighted from the cab and pulled the complainant out and thrashed her on road and tried to kill her by strangulating her."

The accused was then overpowered by two employees and driver. "The complainant, who fell unconscious after the incident was rushed to the hospital. After treatment, she alerted the company officials and approached cops and registered a case against the accused," he said.

Juber was produced in the court and was remanded to police custody till January 16. He has been charged under IPC sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323(causing hurt).

Tags: pune techie, attempt to murder
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls, beats Manish Pandey during net practice, celebrates in style

MS Dhoni rolled his arm over as he bowled to Manish Pandey during the net practice ahead of the first India versus England ODI in Pune. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Azharuddin won’t be Hyderabad Cricket Association president

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's application for Hyderabad Cricket Association president post was rejected. (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra hospitalised after accident on Quantico set

A stil from the TV show 'Quantico'.
 

India vs England: The Ajinkya Rahane conundrum for Virat Kolhi

Ajinkya Rahane scored 284 runs last year at an average of 35.50 in eight ODI innings. In 72 ODIs overall, Rahane boasts an ODI average of 32.88 and a strike-rate of less than 78.98. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ex-employees sue Microsoft, were forced to watch child porn

Two former Microsoft workers are claiming their work reviewing abuse, child pornography and other graphic material flagged for removal caused them post-traumatic stress disorder.
 

Your WhatsApp messages can be read by Facebook: Research

The system relies on unique security keys that are traded and verified between users to guarantee communications are secure and cannot be intercepted by a middleman.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Pune: Man booked for 'raping' his 12-year-old daughter

Representational Image

B'luru: Paramour shot dead, woman hangs self; husband surrenders

Shruthi Gowda

Delhi: Youth behind 'kissing prank' video and associate arrested

(Photo: video grab)

Man commits suicide at south Delhi hospital

Image for representational purpose only

Nigerian dies under mysterious circumstances

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham