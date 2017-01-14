Madhya Pradesh: Rape survivor’s baby buried alive

The incident took place in Khandalg-amur village in the district, police said. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a baby delivered by a 13-year-old rape survivor, inmate of a government-run residential school for tribal girls in Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly buried alive to save her family from shame, police said on Friday.

Police exhumed body of the newborn and sent it for postmortem. The incident took place in Khandalg-amur village in the district, police said.

“We exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem The baby was delivered by a rape survivor and was buried in the village without bringing the matter to the notice of the police”, Udaygarh police station in-charge Mote Singh Nayak said. Sources said, the girl delivered a child on the intervening night of December 31-January 1.