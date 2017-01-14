Bengaluru: Paramour shot dead, realtor’s wife hangs self, husband surrenders

Bengaluru: In a fit of rage a realtor shot at his wife's paramour in her presence on Friday and she in turn took her injured lover to a hospital, where he was brought dead, and she later committed suicide at a nearby lodge.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Acharya College in Soladenahalli. The deceased have been identified as Amith Keshavamurthy, a resident of MEI Layout in Bagalagunte, and Shruthi Gowda, who was working as a Panchayat Development Officer of Gollahalli panchayat in Nelamangala and a resident of Kaggalipura off Kanakapura Road.

Amith was practicing as an advocate along with is his father Keshavamurthy, while Shruthi has been married to Rajesh, a realtor for several years. The police have detained both Rajesh and his 78-year-old father Gopalakrishna, who surrendered before them. According to the police, both Amith and Shruthi were distant relatives and had an extra marital affair for more than a year.

Both the families had come to know about it and they warned both to stay away from each other. However, they had continued their affair. Meanwhile, Rajesh was keeping tabs on his wife's movements and installed a GPS in her car. "On Friday morning, Shruthi went to office as usual. During lunch hour, Rajesh contacted her over phone and asked where she was, and she replied she was in a meeting. But Rajesh found out that her car was moving towards Hesaraghatta Road as he was tracking its movement through his mobile phone," police said.

An enraged Rajesh decided to put an end to this and left with his father. He also took the licenced revolver of his father. They tracked the car near Acharya college. On seeing Shruthi sitting with Amith in the car, the father and son picked up a fight with Amith. Following a heated argument, Rajesh shot Amith in the chest. The accused then went to the Soladevahalli police and surrendered, while Shruthi drove Amith to the nearby Sapthagiri Hospital. As the doctors declared him brought dead, she left the hospital.

The police rushed there but could not find Shruthi. Again, Rajesh tracked her car and informed police about its location. The police found the car parked at a lodge close to the hospital where Shruthi had hanged herself. "Both the accused are claiming that they shot Amith. The FSL experts are examining to find out who fired the shot,” the police said.