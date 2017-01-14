Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: Paramour shot dead, realtor’s wife hangs self, husband surrenders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 2:14 am IST
The incident took place around 3 pm near Acharya College in Soladenahalli.
Shruthi Gowda
 Shruthi Gowda

Bengaluru: In a fit of rage a realtor shot at his wife's paramour in her presence on Friday and she in turn took her injured lover to a hospital, where he was brought dead, and she later committed suicide at a nearby lodge.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Acharya College in Soladenahalli. The deceased have been identified as Amith Keshavamurthy, a resident of MEI Layout in Bagalagunte, and Shruthi Gowda, who was working as a Panchayat Development Officer of Gollahalli panchayat in Nelamangala and a resident of Kaggalipura off Kanakapura Road.

Amith was practicing as an advocate along with is his father Keshavamurthy, while Shruthi has been married to Rajesh, a realtor for several years. The police have detained both Rajesh and his 78-year-old father Gopalakrishna, who surrendered before them. According to the police, both Amith and Shruthi were distant relatives and had an extra marital affair for more than a year.

Both the families had come to know about it and they warned both to stay away from each other. However, they had continued their affair. Meanwhile, Rajesh was keeping tabs on his wife's movements and installed a GPS in her car. "On Friday morning, Shruthi went to office as usual. During lunch hour, Rajesh contacted her over phone and asked where she was, and she replied she was in a meeting. But Rajesh found out that her car was moving towards Hesaraghatta Road as he was tracking its movement through his mobile phone," police said.

An enraged Rajesh decided to put an end to this and left with his father. He also took the licenced revolver of his father. They tracked the car near Acharya college. On seeing Shruthi sitting with Amith in the car, the father and son picked up a fight with Amith. Following a heated argument, Rajesh shot Amith in the chest. The accused then went to the Soladevahalli police and surrendered, while Shruthi drove Amith to the nearby Sapthagiri Hospital. As the doctors declared him brought dead, she left the hospital.

The police rushed there but could not find Shruthi. Again, Rajesh tracked her car and informed police about its location. The police found the car parked at a lodge close to the hospital where Shruthi had hanged herself. "Both the accused are claiming that they shot Amith. The FSL experts are examining to find out who fired the shot,” the police said.

Tags: murder, suicide, extra-marital affair
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

World Gallery

At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There are no issues between me and Kangana: Shahid Kapoor slams reports

'Rangoon' also stars Saif Ali Khan.
 

Karan Johar thinks AbRam Khan is a celebrity already and we couldn’t agree more!

Karan Johar and AbRam Khan pouting away.
 

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor turn up the heat in Florence!

The pictures were shared by Sridevi on her Instagram account.
 

Businessman stuns Indian eatery with USD 1,000 tip for USD 79 meal

The businessman, who lives abroad and wishes to remain anonymous, has been a fan of the restaurant's chef since 2002 and enjoys a meal there every time he is home, belfastlive.co.reported. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Pakistan's Hulk: Man plays tug of war with tractor, aims to be Hercules

The 25-year-old Hayat from the Pakistani city of Mardan is considered to be the world's strongest man and is preparing to be a weightlifting champion. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Blackbuck poaching case: Court asks Salman, 4 others to appear before Jan 25

Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Youth behind 'kissing prank' video and associate arrested

(Photo: video grab)

Man commits suicide at south Delhi hospital

Image for representational purpose only

Nigerian dies under mysterious circumstances

Image for representational purpose only

Bihar: ‘Angry’ jawan kills 4 unarmed colleagues

The site where a CISF constable shot down four of his colleagues in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhaya sent to jail in Rose Valley scam

The judge rejected his bail petition and posted the next hearing of the case to January 25. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham