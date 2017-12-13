search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Angelo Mathews struck a vital century to save Sri Lanka from the blushes. (Photo:BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Mathews brings up ton, delays India's win
 
Nation, Crime

TN cop shot dead while chasing thieves in Rajasthan, another critical

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published Dec 13, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Nathuram and a few people involved in the incident were arrested, while a few others are on the run. 
The deceased has been identified as Inspector Periyapandi of Maduravoyal police station in Chennai. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The deceased has been identified as Inspector Periyapandi of Maduravoyal police station in Chennai. (Photo: Screengrab)

Jaipur: A police inspector from Chennai was killed in a shoot-out by thieves in Rampura village of Pali district in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Inspector Periyapandi of Maduravoyal police station in Chennai. He was leading a team to solve a robbery case in the city.

Another inspector, Muni Sekar, sustained serious bullet injuries and was admitted in a hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, but stable.

 

The inspector was said to be leading a special eight-member team to nab two suspected robbers involved in 3 kg gold loot from a jewellery shop in Chennai in November. The team had arrived in a village near Rampura and conducted a raid on a brick kiln to arrest Nathuram Jat (35), one of the suspects at around 2.30 am.  

However, the policemen faced resistance from the accused and some other people who pelted stones at the police team and attacked with iron rods. 

However, the Chennai police team managed to nab Nathuram. Somehow, he snatched Periyapandi's service revolver and fired at him. The inspector died on the spot while another policeman suffered serious injuries. 

Nathuram and a few people involved in the incident were arrested, while a few others are on the run. 

There were two more accused in the gold heist– Deepa Ram and Dinesh Choudhary-- but the raid was conducted to nab Nathuram who already had six cases registered against him, according to the local police.

This is the second instance when a police team from another state has come to Rajasthan to arrest people involved in a crime in their state but didn’t inform local police or take its help.

In October, a robber was shot dead in an encounter in Jalore district by a police team from Andhra Pradesh. A woman was also killed during the police chase.

Tags: chennai police inspector, chennai inspector shot dead in rajasthan, robbers shoot dead chennai police officer
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Life after Jihad: Ex-ISIS fighters, their lives in Syria’s rehabilitation centre

Some lodgers checked in voluntarily, while others are undergoing therapy as part of the jail sentence dished out by rebel authorities for joining ISIS. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman left with tumour twice the size of her face after surgery to remove mole

She moves around with the tumour and wants to spend money on food instead (Photo: AFP)
 

After Virat-Anushka, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh’s love wins the internet

Rohit Sharma had a day to remember on Wednesday, when he slammed his third ODI double century during the second match against Sri Lanka here, helping his team reach a total of 392-4 from 50 overs.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Mumbai girl faces online harassment, posts to name and shame offender

Shivangi, has since then posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media page, which has received both shock and support from her friends and family. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE star Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Here's how you can make it easier to get out of bed on cold winter mornings

Research suggests that the transition from falling asleep and waking up are very gradual. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyd woman, lover in 'mutton soup' after dish exposes husband's murder

Police interrogated Swati, who confessed to killing her husband and revealed her plans to present Rajesh as Reddy. (Photo: Representational/File)

Bengaluru: Peddler hides ganja in gas cylinders, caught

Ganja packets hidden inside the gas cylinder. – DC

Former JD(S) Corporator’s murder: 6 arrested

The six accused in JD(S) corporator Govindegowda murder case. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Mentally ill kids forced to do menial jobs, 3 held

the police went to  Chikkabommasandra circle where the children were getting into a Chikkamagaluru bound Tempo Traveller to work at a function there. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Three held for making fake certificates

three persons on Tuesday for making fake project completion certificates of MNCs for students of MBA, BBA and BTech.  (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham