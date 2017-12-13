Hyderabad: Man lures girl, 5, with chocolate, rapes, kills her; arrested

The police has registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to the SHO, Narsinghi police station, a 23-year-old man named Dinesh, lured his neighbour's daughter by offering her chocolate.

The police has registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act.

The police has taken the accused into custody and sent him to judicial remand.