Hyderabad: Man lures girl, 5, with chocolate, rapes, kills her; arrested

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
The police has taken the accused into custody and sent him to judicial remand. 
The police has registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The police has registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to the SHO, Narsinghi police station, a 23-year-old man named Dinesh, lured his neighbour's daughter by offering her chocolate.

 

The police has registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act.

The police has taken the accused into custody and sent him to judicial remand. 

Tags: minor rape cases, hyderabad rape case, crime, rape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




