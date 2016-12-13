Nation, Crime

Karnataka: ED arrests 7 men, seizes Rs 93 lakh currency in new notes

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 11:17 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 11:33 am IST
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting further investigation to ascertain the links from where the money came.
The money recovered. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday seized Rs 93 lakh in new currency notes from 7 middlemen in Bengaluru.

ED arrests the 7 middlemen involved in conversion of old currency into new from whom all of the Rs 93 lakhs in new currency was seized.

One of the ED officials presented himself as customer to these middlemen.

The middlemen had some link with bank officials.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting further investigation to ascertain the links.

Since November 8, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government's move to demonetise high-denomination currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, many cases of seizure of new cash has come to light.

Recently, Rs 13.50 crore were seized by the Income Tax Department from a law firm in Delhi's Greater Kailash out of which Rs 2.61 crore were in new currency.

Tags: demonetisation, raid, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

