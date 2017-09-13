Hyderabad: Boyfriend held for teen's murder, visited her home to grieve

Chandini Jain, whose decomposed body was found in the hillocks of Ameenpur on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has arrested a former classmate of 17-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was found in the hillocks of Ameenpur on Tuesday, in connection with her murder.

According to NDTV, police arrested accused Sai Kiran when he visited the house of the victim, Chandini Jain, to condole her death. Kiran was Jain’s classmate from Class 6 to Class 10, and they were in a relationship for the past two years.

Kiran wanted to end the relationship but Jain persisted on continuing it, police said. He felt pressurised when Jain asked him to marry her and killed her, they added.

Jain, a resident of Miyapur and a Class XII student of Silver Oaks School in Bachupally, went missing from her home on Saturday.

The police were able to crack the case with the help of a CCTV footage, in which Jain was seen going with Kiran towards the spot where her body was recovered.

The owner of the land noticed the body and alerted the police. Her family members identified her with the help of a tattoo on her left wrist.