Bengaluru: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted by security guard

After several hours of effort by the parents and police to know the identity of the culprit, the girl finally revealed that it was a security guard at the school who had ‘inappropriately touched her’.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl studying in LKG in a private school in T Dasarahalli, was sexually assaulted by one of the security guards of the school on Tuesday.

The Bagalgunte police who have registered a case, have detained all five security guards and are waiting for the victim to fully recover before they can ask her to identify the culprit.

Police sources said the victim as usual, left for school at 10 am. The incident came to light when on returning home at around 2 pm, she displayed signs of extreme fatigue and started vomiting. Her parents rushed her to a nearby clinic and then to MS Ramaiah hospital where the doctors after a medical examination, confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted.

Taken aback by the incident, they lodged a complaint at Bagalagunte police station. After several hours of effort by the parents and police to know the identity of the culprit, the girl finally revealed that it was a security guard at the school who had ‘inappropriately touched her’.

Based on her statement, the police detained all five security guards and are interrogating them. Meanwhile, the police are also obtaining CCTV footage from the cameras at the school to identify the culprit. A senior police officer said that the school management would also be booked under various sections of the POCSO and IPC Acts.