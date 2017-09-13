Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted by security guard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 5:55 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 10:58 am IST
The incident came to light when on returning home at around 2 pm, she displayed signs of extreme fatigue and started vomiting.
After several hours of effort by the parents and police to know the identity of the culprit, the girl finally revealed that it was a security guard at the school who had ‘inappropriately touched her’.
 After several hours of effort by the parents and police to know the identity of the culprit, the girl finally revealed that it was a security guard at the school who had ‘inappropriately touched her’.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl studying in LKG in a private school in T Dasarahalli, was sexually assaulted by one of the security guards of the school on Tuesday.

The Bagalgunte police who have registered a case, have detained all five security guards and are waiting for the victim to fully recover before they can ask her to identify the culprit.

 Police sources said the victim as usual, left for school at 10 am. The incident came to light when on returning home at around 2 pm, she displayed signs of extreme fatigue and started vomiting. Her parents rushed her to a nearby clinic and then to MS Ramaiah hospital where the doctors after a medical examination, confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted.

 Taken aback by the incident, they lodged a complaint at Bagalagunte police station. After several hours of effort by the parents and police to know the identity of the culprit, the girl finally revealed that it was a security guard at the school who had ‘inappropriately touched her’.

 Based on her statement, the police detained all five security guards and are interrogating them. Meanwhile, the police are also obtaining CCTV footage from the cameras at the school to identify the culprit. A senior police officer said that the school management would also be booked under various sections of the POCSO and IPC Acts. 

Tags: minors sexually assaulted, pocso act, bengaluru police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog raped in Mumbai; man arrested

Incident came to light after Asmita Deshmukh, the resident and secretary of the housing complex went through the last few days CCTV footage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Amritsar: Man strangles 6-yr-old to death for scratching tractor, arrested

The child, Shubhpreet Singh, was strangulated by the accused named Gurpreet Singh. (Representational image)

Student murder: Top Ryan officials held; cops say evidence was tampered with

The 7-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by a school bus conductor. He was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: 30 bikes stolen near Anna Nagar recovered

The recovered two-wheelers. (Photo :DC)

Lamborghini detained, reckless driver fined

Police sources said that the vehicle was speeding and driven dangerously

UP: Husband bashes Muslim woman, throws her out of house for painting 'Modi-Yogi' pic

The Ballia Superintendent of Police said that a case has been registered in the matter and further action will be taken as the probe progresses. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham