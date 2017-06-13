Nation, Crime

Video: K'taka man kicks, assaults woman colleague for reaching late to work

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 11:48 am IST
CCTV footages showed that government servant Nasreen, who was observing fast during Ramzan, was kicked for reaching late to work.
Woman kicked, thrashed by co-worker for turning up late to work in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Woman kicked, thrashed by co-worker for turning up late to work in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raichur: A government woman employee was brutally thrashed and assaulted by her colleague at Raichur's Sindhanur city corporation in Karnataka.

The Saturday’s incident was caught on a CCTV camera, which shows Sharanappa assaulting Nasreen for allegedly turning up late for work.

Nasreen, working as a SDA in the corporation, was observing fast during Ramzan and is said to have turned up late for work. Since it was a weekend, minimal staff was asked to be present to clear workload.

In the video, Sharanappa, a computer operator hired on a contractual basis, is seen questioning the woman. Within minutes, he is seen kicking Nasreen.

The woman can be later seen leaving the office, but Sharanappa is captured on another camera following her and assaulting her a second time.

Following the incident, the petrified woman filed a complaint against Sharanappa, who was later dismissed and arrested by the local police.

Tags: karnataka, woman kicked, cctv camera, physical assault, sindhanur city corporation
Location: India, Karnataka, Raichur

