Hyderabad: Infosys techie assaults female colleague, flees

Hyderabad: Ghatkesar Police registered a case for outraging the modesty of a woman against a techie who allegedly sexually harassed his colleague on the pretext of love and assaulted her. Police said that Charan Chowdary, working for Infosys as a software professional, is now absconding.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim, from Srikakulam district in AP is working as a techie for Infosys located in Pocharam village for around two-and-a-half years.

Charan Chowdhary, who resides in the same block, has also been working at Infosys as a techie for the past one-and-a-half year. For the past six months Charan had been harassing the woman claiming to be in love with her but the girl refused to accept his proposal.

He frequented her flat on the pretext of getting water, eatables and other small reasons. Recently he started threatening her to love him.

On Thursday night, Charan called the woman to meet him and when she arrived, started to persuade her to marry him.

When she rejected again, he caught her by the throat and banged her head on to the wall, slapped her and abused her in filthy language. He also threatened her with dire consequences.

The girl sustained injury on her head. When she raised an alarm, Charan fled from the spot.

Police registered a case and sent the woman for medical examination. Teams have been formed to nab Charan.