Bengaluru: Woman gives supari, gets philandering husband killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2017, 4:43 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 10:37 am IST
She had reportedly offered Rs 30 lakh to the other accused to carry out the killing.
The arrested have been identified as Kumar's wife Doreen Kumar (48), Dinesh (29), Prabhu (35), Patrick (25) and Sridhar. The sixth accused Avinash (30) is at large.(Representational Image)
Bengaluru: Five days after Kumar, a financier, was murdered near Kalpalli cemetery on Byappanahalli Road, the Byappanahalli police have arrested five people, including the financier's wife, and efforts are on to catch one more accused.

The arrested have been identified as Kumar's wife Doreen Kumar (48), Dinesh (29), Prabhu (35), Patrick (25) and Sridhar. The sixth accused Avinash (30) is at large.The police were surprised to know about Doreen's involvement in the murder. She had reportedly offered Rs 30 lakh to the other accused to carry out the killing.On April 6 at 4 pm, three men had mercilessly hacked Kumar to death when he along with his friend Mani was going on a bike. Kumar died on the spot.

Following the incident, Doreen had registered a complaint at Pulkeshi Nagar police station, which was later transferred to Byappanahalli police station as the crime scene fell under their jurisdiction.During interrogation Doreen confessed to the police that she had paid Rs 2 lakh in advance to the killers. She said she was 'fed up' with Kumar as he used to regularly assault her and her daughter. He also used to have affairs with his women clients and even bring them home. She said that despite her objection, he continued with his womanising ways.

During their investigation the police checked Kumar's call records and found that a woman named Clara had called him minutes before the murder.When the police traced Clara and interrogated her, she admitted taking help of another woman Revathi, alias Lakshmi, to meet Kumar under the pretext of taking a loan, on instructions from Dinesh.

While Kumar was on way to meet Revathi, Dinesh along with Patrick and Avinash attacked Kumar with machetes and killed him. Dinesh, who was traced first on information provided by Clara, confessed to having killed Kumar along with two others.He also told police that he had received Rs 2 lakh as advance to kill Kumar from Sridhar and Prabhu, while the deal was struck for Rs 30 lakh. The remaining amount was to be paid after the killing. The police then arrested Sridhar and Prabhu. While interrogating them the police came to know of Doreen's involvement in the crime.

Murder planned 3 months ago
The plan to murder Kumar was hatched three months ago. It all started when Doreen revealed about her marital woes to Sridhar three months ago, when he had come to pay the interest amount.

Sridhar, who had a criminal past, offered to help her when Doreen wished to get her husband killed. He then met Prabhu and Dinesh, whom he got acquainted when they were arrested by J.C. Nagar police. Sridhar and Prabhu struck a deal for Rs 30 lakh, while paying Rs 2 lakh in advance. Dinesh, Avinash, and Patrick then killed Kumar on April 6.

Dinesh was a habitual offender and he along with Patrick and Avinash were involved in robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and other cases.They recently had carried out a robbery in Indira Nagar police station limits and an attempt to murder case was booked in K R Puram police station.

