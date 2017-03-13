Hyderabad: Drunk axes wife in fight over affair

Police said that Mohammed Hussain, 35, a daily wage worker from Palvali village married Razia Bee seven years ago, and the couple had two daughters. A few years ago he became addicted to alcohol and started troubling his wife.

Hyderabad: Angered by his wife objecting to his extramarital affair, an alcoholic axed her to death in Jogulamba Gadwala district. Hussain killed Razia Bee while she was asleep at home.

Police said that Mohammed Hussain, 35, a daily wage worker from Palvali village married Razia Bee seven years ago, and the couple had two daughters. A few years ago he became addicted to alcohol and started troubling his wife. Unable to bear it, Razia and her daughters left him, and were staying with her parents. After Razia left him, he developed a relationship with a woman from the same village and decided to marry her.

Meanwhile, two months ago, elders summoned both families and worked out a compromise between Hussain and Razia Bee. After that she started staying with him in Palvali.

A few days ago, she came to know of her husband’s relationship with another woman, and the couple started fighting. Hussain thought his wife will be a stumbling block to his marriage with the woman and decided to kill her.

On Friday night while Razia was sleeping, Hussain who was drunk, attacked her with an axe. After killing her he cleaned the blood in the room and changed clothes. Later, he emptied a pesticide bottle on her to make it look like a suicide. Razia Bee’s family alleged that Hussain could have killed her. During the inquiry Hussain admitted that he had killed his wife. Police registered a murder case and detained him.