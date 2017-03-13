Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Drunk axes wife in fight over affair

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Hussain killed Razia Bee while she was asleep at home.
Police said that Mohammed Hussain, 35, a daily wage worker from Palvali village married Razia Bee seven years ago, and the couple had two daughters. A few years ago he became addicted to alcohol and started troubling his wife.
 Police said that Mohammed Hussain, 35, a daily wage worker from Palvali village married Razia Bee seven years ago, and the couple had two daughters. A few years ago he became addicted to alcohol and started troubling his wife.

Hyderabad: Angered by his wife objecting to his extramarital affair, an alcoholic axed her to death in Jogulamba Gadwala district. Hussain killed Razia Bee while she was asleep at home.

Police said that Mohammed Hussain, 35, a daily wage worker from Palvali village married Razia Bee seven years ago, and the couple had two daughters. A few years ago he became addicted to alcohol and started troubling his wife. Unable to bear it, Razia and her daughters left him, and were staying with her parents. After Razia left him, he developed a relationship with a woman from the same village and decided to marry her. 

Meanwhile, two months ago, elders summoned both families and worked out a compromise between Hussain and Razia Bee. After that she started staying with him in Palvali. 

A few days ago, she came to know of her husband’s relationship with another woman, and the couple started fighting. Hussain thought his wife will be a stumbling block to his marriage with the woman and decided to kill her. 

On Friday night while Razia was sleeping, Hussain who was drunk, attacked her with an axe. After killing her he cleaned the blood in the room and changed clothes. Later, he emptied a pesticide bottle on her to make it look like a suicide. Razia Bee’s family alleged that Hussain could have killed her. During the inquiry Hussain admitted that he had killed his wife. Police registered a murder case and detained him.

Tags: nation news, south news, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh shot for the song 'MYL' from the film 'Noor' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi collaborates with Badshah, Diljit for MYL song from Noor
Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Bollywood stars come out to watch the film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 

Post UN Bharatnatyam debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

The actress has given a conscious priority to the West post her success in Hollywood.
 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Watchman held for raising ganja plants in open plot

A few months ago, he decided to cultivate the weed himself in the open plot and purchased ganja seeds from sellers in Dhoolpet. He sowed them three months ago. Three plants grew up to two feet height.(Photo: DC)

New drug mafia from Mumbai, Goa in Hyderabad

The racket has a well established structure of kingpins, smugglers, and peddlers. Kingpins are hiding in Mumbai and Goa, while smugglers come to Hyderabad by bus or train to hand over drugs to peddlers, who are mostly Africans living in Hyderabad.

Tumakuru school tragedy: Former MLA and wife surrender

The couple were absconding since Thursday after the Huliyaru police registered an FIR against six people, including them, in connection with the tragic incident suspected due to food poisoning. (Representational Image)

Jaipur student hangs himself in hostel room

The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh, a second-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Rajasthan University, they said. (Representational image)

FIR against ruling Congress MLA in Meghalaya

A case has been registered against Sengnam N Marak, Rongjeng MLA and also Parliamentary Secretary after a FIR was registered against him by the doctor at Williamnagar police station yesterday, the official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham