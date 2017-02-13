 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim respectively as India have tightened the grip on the Hyderabad Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Ashwin removes Mushfiqur, Bangladesh 5 down
 
Delhi: 4-yr-old dies as cabbie runs over him, drives him around for 5 hours

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Rahul, told the mother that the hospitals that they visited refused to admit the boy.
New Delhi: A taxi driver in Delhi was arrested after he ran over a four-year-old boy in Mukherjee Nagar area and drove him and his mother around the city for 5 hours, leading to the boy's death.

According to a report, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Rahul, told the mother that the hospitals that they visited refused to admit the boy, Rohit Kumar. He also tried to persuade the boy's mother not to report the accident.

The incident took place on Friday when Rohit was playing outside his home in Indira Vikas Colony. Rahul hit the boy while reversing his car and as the crowd gathered he offered to take the victim and his mother to hospital.

However, he drove Rohit and his mother, Vasanti Kumari, around the city. 

"He drove us around for five hours and took us to four other hospitals including the AIIMS Trauma Center and Hindu Rao hospital. Each time, he went in and returned with the same answer," she said.

Half an hour after Rohit died, Vasanti contacted her husband and they took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Vasanti alleged that when her son died in the car, Rahul threatened to lock her up in the car and set it on fire.

