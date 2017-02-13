 LIVE !  :  While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad
 
Nation, Crime

Delhi: 4-yr-old boy dies after cabbie runs over him, drives him around city for 5 hrs

THE ASIAN AGE
Published Feb 13, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 10:16 am IST
The alleged that when her son died, the driver threatened to lock her up in the car and set it on fire if she reports the accident.
(File photo/Representational)
 (File photo/Representational)

New Delhi: A taxi driver in Delhi was arrested after he ran over a four-year-old boy in Mukherjee Nagar area and drove him and his mother around the city for the next five hours, in an attempt to persuade her against filing a case against him.

According to a report in The Times of India, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Rahul, told the mother that the hospitals that they visited refused to admit the boy, Rohit Kumar.

The incident took place on Friday when Rohit was playing outside his home in Indira Vikas Colony. Rahul hit the boy while reversing his car and as the crowd gathered he offered to take the victim and his mother to hospital.

However, he drove Rohit and his mother, Vasanti Kumari, around the city.

"He drove us around for five hours and took us to four other hospitals including the AIIMS Trauma Center and Hindu Rao hospital. Each time, he went in and returned with the same answer," she said.

Half an hour after Rohit died, Vasanti contacted her husband and they took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Vasanti alleged that when her son died, Rahul threatened to lock her up in the car and set it on fire.

Tags: taxi driver, run over, accident
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

