Chennai: Brutal murder of AIADMK ex-councillor caught on camera

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2017, 6:06 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Police later said that the three men, including ‘Punk’ Babu, a DMK man, surrendered in connection with the murder.
 A screen grab of a man hacking the victim to death.

Chennai: Within hours of an AIADMK ex-councillor being murdered in Thiruvannamalai in broad daylight on Sunday, the video of the brutal killing has gone viral with gory images of a left-handed man hacking the victim again and again to make sure he is dead.

The deceased was identified as V Kanakaraj (55), of Karkana street near Arunachaleswar temple in Thiruvannamalai. Police later said that the three men, including ‘Punk’ Babu, a DMK man, surrendered in connection with the murder. A deal worth over `2 crore between the two had triggered the brutal murder, the police added.

The incident happened in the morning when Kanakaraj, an ex-councillor of the municipality who is also into real estate deals, was returning on a two wheeler with his friend Kannadasan after a game of badminton at a ground in Chengam road, when two men on a bike hit the vehicle on which the victim was pillion riding.

In the impact the two men fell down while the two on the other bike started attacking Kanakaraj with sickles. Another man standing near a parked car, with its bonnet open, joined the attackers. While Kannadasan was chased away, the gang kept on hacking Kanagaraj, who died on the spot, the police said.
Later, ‘Punk’ Babu and his associates Raja and Saravanan surrendered with the Thiruvannamalai town police station.

Police, after conducting enquires with the suspects, said that Babu had given Rs 2 crore to Kanakaraj to buy a property in Gandhi Nagar. Kanakaraj reportedly failed to get the property registered in Babu’s name and also did not return the money. “This seems to have triggered the murder,” the police said. The video of the murder which was posted in Youtube later went on viral WhatsApp groups.

Tags: brutal murder, chennai police, aiadmk councillor killed, v kanakaraj murder
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

