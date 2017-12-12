B'luru man castrated, head burned, body mutilated; cops deny reports

Paresh Mesta's body was was found in a lake on Friday night. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a 21-year-old youth activist's body was allegedly found mutilated, castrated, head burnt by boiling oil and split with a sharp weapon two days after he went missing during clashes in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

But the police have maintained that the man was not tortured as claimed in social media posts.

Paresh Mesta's body was was found in a lake on Friday night.

BJP lawmaker Shobha Karandlaje on twitter shared the photos of the mutilated body and said that Mesta was castrated and his head cut open before being thrown into the lake.

Hindu boy 21 yr old Paresh Mesta goes missing.when he was found, he was mutilated,castrated.burnt by boiling oil poured over his head & his head split dastardly with a weapon.

But the police insisted that the autopsy report revealed no such torture as claimed. They said that the doctors found no evidence of any mutilation or any injury due to chemicals. The man's face was discoloured not because of burns but because of decay, an NDTV report said.

BJP MP Shobha criticised the Siddaramaiah govt of declaring the incident as an 'ordinary death'.

BJP leaders including Shobha on Tuesday marched to Raj Bhavan to submit memorandum to Governor seeking direction to state government for NIA probe in the case.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu groups clashed with the police while protesting in Karnataka's Sirsi.

Downplaying BJP allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP saying "a desperate BJP has stooped so low as to use the unfortunate death of a youth Paresh Mesta in Honnavar for political gains".

"BJP leaders are heeding the advice of Amit Shah to create trouble and invite police action. People are getting hurt by their irresponsible acts," he tweeted.