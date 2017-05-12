Nation, Crime

B'luru techie sees her molester in same bus after 30 days, gets him caught in 15 mins

According to the police, the woman was molested in a moving BMTC Volvo Bus on April 10.
The accused, Madhusudhan Rao, 47, a resident of Uttarahalli, is a consultant in an MNC.
Bengaluru: An alert software engineer, who was molested in a moving bus a month ago, identified the culprit when he got into the same bus again on Wednesday and alerted the police.

In a swift operation, the Bellandur police intercepted the BMTC bus and nabbed the accused within 15 minutes. The accused, Madhusudhan Rao, 47, a resident of Uttarahalli, is a consultant in an MNC. Incidentally, the 26-year-old victim also works with the same company, but different campus.

According to the police, the woman was molested by Rao in the moving BMTC Volvo Bus on April 10. Then, she had managed to click the photograph of the accused, who had escaped when the passengers tried to nab him.

Exactly a month after the incident, on Wednesday evening, Rao boarded the same bus, which was going to Uttarahalli. Unaware of the fact that the woman he molested a month ago was in the bus, he sat right in front of where the woman was seated.

“The woman identified him and immediately searched for the jurisdictional police station with the help of a mobile application. Later, she called and informed the police control room staff, who in turn alerted the jurisdictional Bellandur police. A Pink Hoysala patrolling team was put on the job. Head Constables B Mahesh, Arif Pasha and woman police constable Pavithra Banagar intercepted the bus in 15 minutes on Inner Ring Road and nabbed the accused,” police said. The Bellandur police have booked the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

How the drama unfolded

  •  A software engineer was molested in a bus on April 10
  • Then victim had clicked the photograph of the accused
  • The accused managed to escape when passengers tried to nab him
  •  A month later he boarded the same bus, unaware that the victim was in it
  •  The woman identified him and alerted the police using a mobile app
  •  A Pink Hoysala was put on the job
  •  The bus was intercepted within 15 minutes and they nabbed the accused
