18-yr-old fatally hits mum with rod, father blames girl's affair with female teacher

38-year-old mother died of her injuries on Sunday, after her daughter brutally hit her with rods at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad March 9. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old mother died of her injuries on Sunday, after her daughter brutally hit her with rods at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad March 9.

According to police, the victim’s husband filed a complaint against her 18-year-old daughter and her female teacher at the Kavi Nagar police station.

He said that his daughter was having a relationship with her teacher and planned to elope with her.

A case has been registered against the 18-year-old and her 35-year-old teacher under IPC section 304, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a Hindustan Times report said.

The victim’s husband, who runs a transport business in Ghaziabad, said his daughter attacked her mother on Friday when both were alone in their residence.

“My daughter attacked my wife with sticks and rods, which led to severe injuries to her head. My daughter fled the spot and my wife was bleeding heavily when my younger daughter arrived from school. My daughter wanted to run away with her female teacher. Both were in a relationship for since over three months and we had objected to it. We had no altercation for any other reason,” he said.

After the younger daughter found her mother severely injured, she called the police and also took her mother to the hospital. The woman was later referred to a hospital in Delhi where she died of her injuries on Sunday.

The father said his daughter is in an alleged relationship with her teacher, who has been separated from her husband and is living alone, and had run away with her around two months back. The family had to approach the police to bring her back.

“The 18-year-old is absconding since the incident,” the father added.

He also told that due to the alleged relationship, he had to discontinue his daughter’s studies in Class 11 as the teacher was employed at the same school.

“We have registered the FIR and searching for the young woman and her teacher. The family has alleged that the girl attacked her mother because of the relationship between the two women. It is a subject matter of investigation,” Samarjeet Singh, station house officer, Kavi Nagar police station, said.