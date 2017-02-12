 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi
 
Nation, Crime

Video: Former Gurgaon Block Committee chairman thrashes toll plaza employee

ANI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Hoshiyar Yadav got infuriated when he asked to pay the toll and present documents of the car.
Yadav barged into the toll booth and started thrashing the victim. The booth was vandalized and all the things were thrown outside the booth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Yadav barged into the toll booth and started thrashing the victim. The booth was vandalized and all the things were thrown outside the booth. (Photo: Screengrab)

Gurgaon: A toll plaza employee was brutally thrashed by a former Gurugram Block Committee chairman last night for being asked to pay the toll and present documents of the car. An SUV car, when stopped at Kherki Daula toll plaza, was asked to pay the toll tax.

The driver informed that it is a local car and thus should be relieved from the toll. The toll plaza employee then asked for the documents of the car to verify the same. On hearing this, the driver and former Gurugram Block Committee chairman Hoshiyar Yadav got infuriated.

Video:

They got down from the car and started abusing the toll plaza employee. They then barged into the toll booth and started thrashing the victim. The booth was vandalized and all the things were thrown outside the booth.

A complaint has been lodged at the Kherki Daula Police Station in this regard. Hoshiyar Yadav was involved in other such violent acts back in 2014 and 2016.

Tags: toll plaza, gurgaon toll plaza

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)
 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om booked for ‘ripping off’ woman’s clothes

Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om (Photo: file)

Karnataka: Raids on Congress MLA unearth Rs 120 crore concealed income

The raids were conducted on Thursday.

Bengaluru: 3-year-old girl sexually abused at play home

The accused has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Hampinagar and an employee of a private company. (Representational Image)

ATM fraud: African racket busted, Rs 21.4 lakh recovered

11 ATM fraud cases have been registered with the Banasawadi police since January

Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a woman in MP

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham